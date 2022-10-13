Kaleida union workers ratify three-year labor contract covering 6,400 employees

Union members at Kaleida Health have ratified a new three-year labor contract covering nearly 6,400 workers, a deal secured after more than six months of negotiations that boosts wages, adds hundreds of jobs and potentially bolsters Western New York's largest health system's ability to recruit and retain employees amid significant upheaval in health care.

At 9 p.m. Thursday, the Communications Workers of America Local 1168 and 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East announced their members voted to approve the deal by a sizable margin: Of those who voted, 74% of CWA members voted for contract ratification, while 91% of 1199SEIU members were in favor of the agreement. Voting took place over three days, wrapping up at 8 p.m. Thursday.

The contract's ratification concludes what had been some of the longest and most difficult talks between the two unions and Kaleida in recent memory. The negotiations started in mid-March and pitted exhausted health care workers against a health system with a deteriorating bottom line, with both sides stressed by the Covid-19 pandemic. For a time in late September, community officials grew concerned that Western New York could see its second major health care labor strike in a year, following the nearly six-week walkout at Mercy Hospital last fall.

But the two sides averted a strike and reached a tentative agreement Oct. 3 after they found common ground on the negotiation's biggest hurdle: staffing.

Kaleida Health deal is done: Company, unions reach tentative agreement covering 6,300 workers The news announced early Monday morning averts a potential hospital strike, given Kaleida union members in mid-September voted to allow their bargaining committee to authorize walkouts, if necessary.

The unions said the agreement, which is retroactive to June 1 and runs through May 31, 2025, addresses the six goals they had going into bargaining: dignity and respect on the job; safe staffing; job security; higher wages; pension improvements; and no concessions.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Workers will receive a general wage increase of 4% in each year of the three-year deal. Shift differentials and step increases secured in the contract are in addition to the general wage boost.

"With the ratification of this agreement, we have set a new standard in wages and benefits in the health care industry in our area," said Jim Scordato, vice president of the Western New York hospital division for 1199SEIU.

The unions also said staffing ratios were reached for all inpatient nursing units. In all, the unions secured the creation of about 500 full-time-equivalent positions at Kaleida, a figure that includes 436 jobs negotiated as part of the state-mandated clinical staffing committee process this year and 65 positions in professional, service, technical, clinical and clerical bargaining units. Further, the unions said Kaleida will create two unionized positions to oversee the staffing ratios and ensure compliance.

"Our employees are the backbone of Kaleida Health," Kaleida President and CEO Don Boyd said. "Delivering the highest quality care to our patients starts with them. So it is vital that we continue to invest and support all that they do. This is a fair contract and it will help in our efforts to be the employer of choice in Western New York."

Kaleida Health union contract could be a 'springboard' for improvements. But it will take time "We're not going to snap our fingers and all the ills of the hospitals are going to go away," said Jim Scordato, vice president of the Western New York hospital division for 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East. "It's something we have to work toward."

For Kaleida, which has sustained $200 million in pandemic-related losses since 2020, the contract may be expensive, but it provides financial certainty as the health system sets its operating budget for the next year and tries to navigate a challenging health care landscape, in which the system's inpatient discharges, inpatient surgeries and emergency department volume are all down.

The contract covers about two-thirds of Kaleida's payroll, including nurses, dietary workers, personal care attendants, service and maintenance workers, among many others. The union members work across Kaleida facilities, including Buffalo General Medical Center, Oishei Children's Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, HighPointe on Michigan, DeGraff Medical Park and many clinics.