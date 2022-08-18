Kaleida’s ‘fragile’ finances and burned-out employees making labor deal difficult to reach

The ongoing labor negotiations at Kaleida Health are presenting challenges rarely before encountered by union leaders and health system officials.

And the clock is ticking.

Union leaders announced they would make a decision Monday on whether to call for a strike authorization vote among their roughly 6,300 members. Such a strike – which remains a last resort and would be weeks away if it happens – would broadly affect the region's health care scene and could reverberate all the way to politicians in Albany.

The scenario: After more than two years of battling a pandemic, health care workers once hailed as heroes feel like anything but. They're stretched thin, scrambling to take care of more patients amid a staffing crunch, according to the union. Kaleida's nurses are tired of watching travel nurses work alongside them and make twice the amount of money. And they're sick of watching longtime colleagues take early retirement, leave the field or join the travel ranks.

Across the table is Kaleida, Western New York's largest employer that agrees wages, benefits and staffing levels need to be boosted to retain existing staff and recruit new employees. But Kaleida also is staring at its bottom line and seeing a financial picture that hasn't looked this bad in a long time. After losing $26 million last year, high costs for travel workers and soft patient volume had Kaleida losing $10 million a month before it saw some improvement in June.

"In all of the years we've been doing this work, we've never found ourselves in a situation like this," said longtime union leader Debbie Hayes, who helped found the nurses' union at Buffalo General 40 years ago.

That combination of cash-strapped hospitals and burned-out employees has created a volatile situation, a dynamic that led to last fall's nearly six-week strike at Catholic Health System's Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo. And more difficult negotiations are ahead across New York: About 30,000 nurses represented by the New York State Nurses Association have union contracts expiring on Dec. 31 or in early 2023.

That means the difficult Kaleida talks could be a sign of things to come statewide.

"Bargaining a contract coming out of a pandemic – that literally cost us hundreds of millions – is not optimal," Kaleida Chief Administrative Officer Mike Hughes said. "Our current financial condition is extremely fragile, let alone adding in the challenges that we face in the next few years. But we remain committed to investing into our employees."

As contract talks continue, Kaleida union workers give 10-day notice of informational picket Union workers, attending the picket during a break from their shifts or on a day off, hope to call attention to what they call deteriorating conditions for Kaleida's staff and patients that highlight the need for a new contract to help the health system recruit and retain employees.

The two unions – Communications Workers of America Local 1168 and 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East – and Kaleida have made progress since talks started in March and have reached tentative agreements on many issues. But they remain engaged in difficult economic discussions and "remain very far apart," said CWA Local 1168 President Cori Gambini. The two sides will return to the table Friday and continue meeting Monday through Friday, a schedule that has been ramped up since the previous collective bargaining agreement expired July 31 following two monthlong extensions.

Come Monday, the unions' bargaining committee will discuss whether to ask the union membership to call for a strike authorization vote. If they seek such a vote, both unions will go back to their membership, discuss next steps and prepare for a vote. If members vote in favor of authorizing a strike, that gives the bargaining committee the authority to call a strike if tensions escalate further. A 10-day notice of intent to strike would have to be issued to Kaleida, so the health provider could initiate a plan to ensure patient care or transfers.

"It's the last thing we want to do," said James Scordato, 1199SEIU's vice president of the Western New York hospital division. "We want to take care of our patients, take care of the people in this community. That's what we do, and the last thing we want to do is call for a strike. But again, we have to make changes."

The unions on Thursday also called on the state to provide financial support for struggling hospitals in Western New York, one of the most challenging regions in the state for hospitals to break even.

In Buffalo on Thursday, the unions held a one-day informational picket attended by thousands outside Buffalo General Medical Center and Oishei Children's Hospital.

The event was the first informational picket the unions have held at Kaleida since June 6, 2011 – a tentative agreement was reached a little more than three weeks later.

Both sides are hoping for a similar outcome this time around.

Kaleida knows it will have to exceed the contract that rival Catholic Health agreed to in the fall.

Kaleida estimated the cost to exceed the recent Catholic Health agreement is more than $180 million. Kaleida said its current economic proposal to the unions as well as its staffing-related commitments add up to three-year spending of $200 million, significantly more than the $85 million cost of the previous 2019-2022 master agreement.

As part of the state-mandated clinical staffing committee process, Kaleida said it has committed to creating 436 full-time-equivalent positions across Buffalo General/Gates Vascular Institute, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital/DeGraff Medical Park and Oishei.

The unions, however, say there are more than 800 vacancies across Kaleida on top of that hiring commitment, resulting in major staffing gaps that are worse than ever before.