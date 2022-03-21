Kaleida Health's pandemic-related losses near $230 million – and it wants its insurer to cover it

Court records indicate Kaleida and its insurer went back and forth over its policy and the financial losses from late April 2020 to Sept. 1, 2020.

But since Sept. 1, 2020, Kaleida says in its complaint, the insurer has not communicated with Kaleida over its claim and never rendered a final coverage determination.

Hospital outlook

While that process plays out in court, the situation for local hospitals now is much different than it was in the early days of the pandemic.

Now, Covid cases are way down, and elective surgeries are fully back – though the on-again, off-again restrictions on nonessential procedures did major damage.

For example, ECMC spokesperson Peter Cutler said the Buffalo hospital burned through $79 million of its cash due to the shutdown of electives in three instances.

And while Covid may have moved to the background for now, its effect continues to linger.

For instance, the pandemic only accelerated ongoing trends and severely exacerbated the health care staffing crunch.