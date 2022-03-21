Kaleida Health's pandemic-related losses near $230 million – and it wants its insurer to cover it

From the time the first Kaleida Health patient tested positive for Covid-19 two years ago, the pandemic-induced financial pain at Western New York's largest health care provider only continued to mount.
To date – nearly 12,500 Covid patients later – Kaleida's losses are estimated at about $230 million, attorneys for the health system wrote in court documents filed in State Supreme Court in Erie County.
The financial dent from the pandemic was tucked deep within a 70-page complaint Kaleida filed against an insurance company, seeking to recoup some of those losses that it argues should be covered under its high-dollar policy.
It's yet further proof of the financial beating that Western New York's hospitals endured during the pandemic.
Even before the first Kaleida patient tested positive for Covid on March 16, 2020, the region's hospitals already were on a financial tightrope because of their high concentration of Medicaid and Medicare patients and the lower reimbursements that accompany them. Before the pandemic, Kaleida recorded a deficit of $18 million in 2019.
Covid made it worse. A lot worse.
According to a Kaleida-provided financial breakdown: Its hospitals as well as the ones within Kaleida-affiliated Upper Allegheny Health System recorded total incremental costs during the pandemic of more than $228 million, about three-quarters of that from lost revenue.
Kaleida – like other health systems in Western New York – received federal relief that lessened the blow but didn't cover the losses completely. For Kaleida and Upper Allegheny Health System, that federal relief totaled about $110.5 million, according to federal databases.
The area's other major health systems also logged losses even after factoring in relief dollars.
For instance, Catholic Health System reported back-to-back years of operating losses, totaling more than $230 million. A major piece of that stemmed from the Mercy Hospital strike in the fall, which cost Catholic Health about $89 million.
Erie County Medical Center, too, is well over $100 million in pandemic-related losses.
All are looking forward to emerging from a two-year pandemic, should Covid cases continue to fall.
At the same time, major challenges remain, notably a staffing crunch that won't abate anytime soon and is driving up wages for health care workers.
In addition, the outlook for hospitals is far from rosy as more care will continue to shift from high-cost inpatient facilities to lower-cost outpatient centers. That means health systems will need to expand beyond hospitals to capture market share.
Revenues sharply decline
With Covid's arrival, Kaleida was hit by a double-whammy.
The pandemic drove up its expenses as it scrambled to care for a wave of Covid patients and revamp its operations to try to handle the surge and contain its spread. Incremental expenses through last June, in fact, totaled $59.25 million, covering items such as premium pay, surge staffing and personal protective equipment purchases.
At the same time, Kaleida's normal revenue stream took a hit because Covid-related restrictions forced it to delay elective surgeries and other routine procedures. That led to $169 million in lost revenue: $129 million at Kaleida's hospitals and $40 million at Upper Allegheny's Olean General Hospital and Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center.
Together, the extra expenses and the revenues lost because of the Covid restrictions chipped away at its finances – mirroring what happened at other local hospitals.
At its flagship Buffalo General Medical Center, Kaleida had to temporarily close certain operating rooms to convert the space for additional bed capacity.
At Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Kaleida converted the post anesthesia care units and presurgical unit into an overflow intensive care unit to accommodate extra beds in surge situations. The gastrointestinal recovery department was converted for use as emergency department overflow.
The John R. Oishei Children's Hospital, meanwhile, temporarily used its ambulatory surgery unit for overflow beds, closed the epilepsy monitoring unit and designated the 10th floor for use as Covid-19 beds.
Similar measures were taken at Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center, temporarily closing money-making medical-surgical units to make room for Covid-19 patients.
Moody's Investors Service on Friday downgraded Catholic Health's credit rating by two notches – to B1, from Ba2.
In its lawsuit, filed March 15, Kaleida pointed out that a "significant portion" of its revenue comes from elective medical care.
"If the Kaleida hospitals cannot provide their patients with the full range of services the hospitals advertise, they only operate at limited capacity and Kaleida Health's revenues sharply decline from pre-Covid-19 levels," the lawsuit said.
Should insurance cover?
Covid rendered portions of Kaleida's property unusable for the intended purposes, which the health system is arguing should trigger property and business interruption coverage under its all-risk, commercial property insurance policy that came with a $1.1 million annual premium.
"We filed this case to enforce the terms of an insurance policy that we purchased and that our complaint speaks for itself," Kaleida Chief Administrative Officer Michael Hughes said in a statement.
Zurich, the parent of the insurer, American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co., declined to comment on the litigation.
Other health systems and other major businesses have sued under similar grounds, though many have had their cases dismissed.
For example, the Buffalo Bills sued its insurer American Guarantee and Liability Insurance last year, similarly arguing that the insurer should pay for the loss of business income due to Covid-19.
The Bills, who said in court records that its losses "exceed tens of millions of dollars in business interruption losses," had its case dismissed in State Supreme Court in Erie County in December, though the organization immediately appealed.
Others have been more successful in pursuing claims at least initially. North Carolina health system, Novant Health, filed a similar complaint last year, which reportedly survived Zurich's motion to dismiss.
The key to the Kaleida case could be that its high-end policy includes coverage for losses arising from physical loss of or damage caused by a communicable disease. The health system said in the lawsuit that type of coverage is "not found in the lion's share of all-risk policies."
Kaleida's policy limit also is $1 billion, which its attorneys argue is available for the health system's losses.
Court records indicate Kaleida and its insurer went back and forth over its policy and the financial losses from late April 2020 to Sept. 1, 2020.
But since Sept. 1, 2020, Kaleida says in its complaint, the insurer has not communicated with Kaleida over its claim and never rendered a final coverage determination.
Hospital outlook
While that process plays out in court, the situation for local hospitals now is much different than it was in the early days of the pandemic.
Now, Covid cases are way down, and elective surgeries are fully back – though the on-again, off-again restrictions on nonessential procedures did major damage.
For example, ECMC spokesperson Peter Cutler said the Buffalo hospital burned through $79 million of its cash due to the shutdown of electives in three instances.
In 2021, the effects of battling a pandemic in its second year became even clearer: a major staffing crunch, overwhelmed emergency departments and longer average hospital stays.
And while Covid may have moved to the background for now, its effect continues to linger.
For instance, the pandemic only accelerated ongoing trends and severely exacerbated the health care staffing crunch.
As a result, labor costs continue to increase – a major reason why credit rating agency Moody's has a negative outlook on the nonprofit and public health care sector for 2022. And Kaleida's labor costs are likely to increase before long as it negotiates a new contract with the two unions that represent about 6,300 of its workers.
The Catholic Health contract sets a benchmark that Kaleida Health officials will need to consider as they negotiate with their workers. It's work that starts Wednesday, when Kaleida and the unions representing about 6,300 of its workers sit down for their first joint bargaining session.
Brad Spielman, a vice president and senior credit officer with Moody's, said the staffing pinch means hospitals are increasingly relying on expensive travel nurses and temporary employees, further squeezing margins.
Revenue, in particular, could decline as health care delivery continues to shift away from high-cost inpatient hospital settings and into lower-cost outpatient centers. That dynamic is why Kaleida, Catholic Health and others continue to invest in ambulatory surgery centers.
"Both on the expense side and the revenue side, organizations are experiencing financial pressures," he said.
Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.