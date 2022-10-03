Kaleida Health deal is done: Company, unions reach tentative agreement covering 6,300 workers

Kaleida Health and the two unions representing 6,300 of its workers have reached a tentative agreement on a three-year labor contract.

The news, announced at about 12:15 a.m. Monday, averts a potential hospital strike, since Kaleida union members in mid-September voted to allow their bargaining committee to authorize walkouts at Kaleida facilities if necessary. But the bargaining committee never issued a 10-day notice of strike and was able to reach the tentative deal that will be reviewed by union members before a ratification vote is held in the coming weeks.

The tentative agreement was reached after several consecutive days of bargaining that stretched into the early morning hours. Negotiators wrapped up a roughly 17-hour session at 2 a.m. Saturday, followed up by a 14-hour day that ended after 1 a.m. Sunday. They went back to the table at 11 a.m. Sunday and reached an agreement Sunday night on staffing – one of the biggest hurdles.

"The last thing we wanted was a strike and, this week, our committee worked around the clock to avoid that," said Cori Gambini, president of Communications Workers of America, Local 1168. "With 19 bargaining units to cover, it was hard work, but we have won an agreement that will keep talented health care workers at Kaleida and alleviate what is currently a devastating staffing shortage."

The unions said they will not disclose the agreement's details until members can be briefed on the deal.

Kaleida President and CEO Don Boyd said in a statement that the two sides agreed on a "fair contract that rewards our current employees, helps attract new staff and puts the organization in a strong position going forward."

"We are proud that we fulfilled our commitment of our three stated objectives as part of this contract: no concessionary bargaining, addressing staffing needs across Kaleida Health plus investing in our workforce with wage increases and more," Boyd said. "Our workforce has been stretched to the max these past two and half years, and they continue to step up to help us address the challenges we face. So it is vitally important that we continue to support and invest in them."

Kaleida and the two unions, CWA Local 1168 and 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, had been bargaining since mid-March, with the previous contract expiring July 31 after two monthlong extensions.

It was the longest the Kaleida talks had dragged on in recent memory, and the hot-button items revolved around staffing and wages.

Given the length of the talks and that Kaleida previously said the two sides were $300 million apart on economic proposals, many community members grew concerned that Western New York could have seen its second major health care labor strike in a year, following the nearly six-week walkout at Mercy Hospital last fall. Had a strike occurred, it could have cost Kaleida up to $23 million a week in replacement staff, which would have been a crippling economic blow on top of whatever patient revenue it would have lost because of delayed procedures and patient transfers.

The bargaining battle was between exhausted health care workers and a health system with a deteriorating bottom line, fitting into a trend of difficult health care negotiations that is playing out nationwide. Last month, for example, 15,000 nurses in Minnesota walked off the job for a three-day strike before returning to the bargaining table. And on the West Coast, more than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente mental health care workers have been on strike for nearly eight weeks.

Kaleida, for its part, said it has totaled more than $200 million in pandemic-related losses since 2020. The health system recently received word that it will get a $25 million boost from a state grant, but that will not cure its financial ills and that amount could have been wiped out in a week from a strike.

For workers, they wanted to see improvements in staffing, wages and working conditions, the kinds of fixes that will help Kaleida better recruit and retain employees and, in turn, will help the health system boost patient care. Those workers in mid-September voted to authorize a strike if a contract couldn't be reached. They, too, would have taken on financial risk during a strike, considering strike benefits and state unemployment eligibility don't kick in until the 15th day of a walkout.

"Our union members stood up and spoke out to demand changes in their workplace, clearly outlining the priorities for this agreement," said Jim Scordato, vice president of the Western New York hospital division for 1199SEIU. "We successfully negotiated an agreement that will improve the lives of our members."

The negotiations at Kaleida covered about 63% of the health system's payroll. The tentative agreement covers various titles, including nurses, dietary workers, personal care attendants, service and maintenance workers, among many others, across several Kaleida facilities, including Buffalo General Medical Center, Oishei Children's Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, HighPointe on Michigan, DeGraff Medical Park and many clinics.

Last October, workers at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo walked off the job and remained on strike for nearly six weeks. The strike ended up costing Catholic Health System about $89 million: Roughly $37 million in lost revenues from reduced capacity and deferred or transferred procedures, and about $52 million in additional labor costs related to temporary staffing.

The Mercy strike also reshuffled patients across Western New York, putting more pressure on Kaleida's facilities, Erie County Medical Center and other health care settings at a time when Covid-19 cases were starting to increase as the weather turned colder.

A strike across Kaleida could have had a much larger effect, creating the likely possibility that patients would have needed to be transferred outside of Western New York to receive care.

Next up, union members will need to review the agreement before voting on whether to ratify it.

For Kaleida, the health system is in the midst of its annual planning process, when it develops its operating and capital budgets and evaluates its strategic plan. A new collective bargaining agreement covering two-thirds of its workers no doubt plays into that process.