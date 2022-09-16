Kaleida Health union workers vote to authorize strike amid wave of labor action nationally. Is more on the way?

It's getting colder outside, and nowhere is the heat getting turned up faster than in the room where Kaleida Health is negotiating a new labor contract with two unions that represent 6,300 of its employees.

That's because the threat of a work stoppage became more real Thursday night, with 96% of union members who voted casting a ballot in favor of giving their bargaining committee the authority to call a strike.

It doesn't mean a walkout will happen, but it's a crucial step in the process that gives the bargaining committee the power to issue a 10-day notice of strike to Kaleida if they deem it necessary.

Most immediately, as they returned to the bargaining table Friday, the unions believe it could provide leverage and speed talks toward a resolution after six months of slow-moving negotiations.

"I think an authorization vote, especially a strong vote to authorize a strike, absolutely turns up the pressure at the bargaining table, but it also sometimes creates the ability to reach an agreement that couldn't have been reached without that credible strike threat," said Rebecca Kolins Givan, an associate professor of labor studies and employment relations at Rutgers University. "It demonstrates the seriousness of the workers and the action that they're willing to take."

That's playing out across the country as low unemployment, high inflation and pandemic-induced declines in working conditions have emboldened union members while unsettling employers who want to keep costs in check.

Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations researchers documented 180 strikes across the country, involving 78,000 workers, through the first half of 2022, up from 102 walkouts with 26,500 employees through the first six months of last year. Johnnie Kallas, project director for the school's strike tracker, said they have documented 30 strikes in the health care and social assistance industry from January through mid-September this year, up from 18 last year.

This week, 15,000 nurses in Minnesota walked off the job for a three-day strike before returning to the bargaining table. And on the West Coast, more than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente mental health care workers have been on strike for a month.

"This is a period in which there's a tighter labor market," said Harry Katz, the Jack Sheinkman professor of collective bargaining at Cornell. "Labor has more bargaining power than it had when the unemployment rate was higher."

Health care, in particular, is in desperate need for more workers. Kaleida has more than 800 vacancies on top of the 436 full-time-equivalent positions it has committed to creating as part of a New York State clinical staffing committee process. Further, the health system is on track to spend $97 million this year on high-priced agency workers to fill staffing gaps, up from just $14.5 million last year.

Katz also noted that, particularly in health care, workers are pushing to improve working conditions.

"They feel they've really suffered the effects of Covid more than management has, and they deserve payback," he said.

For union members like Kimberly Kornowski, a registered nurse at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, it also boils down to Kaleida "having respect for the job that we do every day."

Kornowski, who started as a patient care assistant at Millard Fillmore in 2007 before becoming a registered nurse, said hospital staff have had to take care of an increasing number of patients, which has led to care quality slipping and more nurses leaving because they don't want to risk their licenses amid unsafe staffing.

"Our New York State license is kind of like our pride that we've earned after going through this rigorous program to get our nursing degree and passing our boards," she said. "And we have to guard it. You don't want to put yourself in a position where you're working and jeopardizing what you've worked hard for and what your career path is."

Kaleida, for its part, has maintained it is committed to bolstering worker recruitment and retention by improving staffing and providing market-leading wages.

The cost for doing so, however, will be higher than it was in the fall when rival Catholic Health System reached an agreement to end an nearly six-week strike at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo, considering how surging inflation has raised prices over the past year, further denting hospital finances but also taking a bigger bite out of workers' paychecks.

Kaleida is trying to strike a balance between a contract that workers will ratify with a deal it can afford after sustaining major operating losses during the pandemic.

"What we want is a fair contract that appropriately rewards our workforce and positions the organization for the future," Kaleida Chief Administrative Officer Mike Hughes said in a statement late Thursday.

Kaleida and the two unions remain far apart on their economic proposals, including wages, but both sides have expressed confidence a deal can get done to avoid a strike.

Jim Scordato, 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East's vice president of the Western New York hospital division, is in the midst of bargaining his fifth contract with Kaleida and this negotiating cycle is the longest he's been a part of with the health system.

In past bargaining years, a tentative agreement was reached not long after the strike authorization vote, he noted. For example, in 2013, votes were taken from June 10-12, and a tentative three-year deal was reached June 20.

He's hoping that history repeats itself.

"There's definitely going to be a push to basically put all of our cards on the table and try to get it done if we can," he said.