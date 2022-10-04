Kaleida Health union contract could be a 'springboard' for improvements. But it will take time

Kaleida Health and the two labor unions representing two-thirds of the health system's employees have high hopes for the tentative agreement they reached late Sunday night to evade a catastrophic strike across Western New York.

Jim Scordato, vice president of the Western New York hospital division for 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, said it was the best of the five Kaleida labor contracts he's negotiated – a three-year deal that could boost staffing at Western New York's largest health system and influence future hospital negotiations.

But he also knows it is not an instant cure-all that will remedy all of health care's challenges.

"We're not going to snap our fingers and all the ills of the hospitals are going to go away," he said. "It's something we have to work toward."

Assuming the deal is ratified by 6,300 union members in the weeks ahead, attention will then shift to executing on its terms.

That is easier said than done amid an environment in which all health care facilities are struggling to find staff, and most hospitals, at least in Western New York, are grappling with lower revenues and confronting the reality that, perhaps, some types of care have permanently shifted to other settings.

Union officials say 'historic agreement' with Kaleida Health will boost recruitment, retention of workers Details of the agreement were sparse Monday. Both sides declined to provide too many specifics until union members had a chance to review details of the contract, which will be retroactive to June 1 and run through May 31, 2025. Union leaders expressed confidence Monday that members will ratify the agreement once the vote is scheduled in the coming weeks.

It likely will take time to make improvements at Kaleida. But by reaching a tentative agreement, Kaleida, 1199SEIU and Communications Workers of America, Local 1168 said they're committed to working together to get there.

"It gives us a springboard to continue that going forward in the organization as we work together," Kaleida President and CEO Don Boyd said.

But many challenges are ahead.

Staffing – not a quick fix

When negotiations started with Kaleida more than six months ago, no issue loomed larger than staffing.

Union members were exhausted, stretched to the breaking point and scrambling to take care of additional patients as more of their colleagues left.

Employees also didn't feel as though their bosses were listening to them, which is why achieving dignity and respect on the job became one of the unions' six goals during the negotiations, noted Charles Williams, a patient care assistant in the neuro-intensive care unit at Buffalo General Medical Center.

Landing specific staffing ratios in the contract – similar to the benchmarks reached in last fall's Catholic Health System contract, union officials say – could be a big help.

"It's a tremendous help that the ratios that are coming our way," Williams said Monday.

But it will take time to reach those numbers.

For one, the unions have said Kaleida already has hundreds of open jobs. On top of that, as part of the state-mandated clinical staffing committee process, Kaleida and its unions came up with a plan to add 436 full-time-equivalent positions across its hospitals – a figure that was revised to more than 500 positions as a result of the collective-bargaining talks.

Boyd said Kaleida and the unions agree that the terms of contract are attractive enough to help fill those positions. Both sides note how the contract's boosted wages and benefits could help Kaleida land additional health care workers, though it also could create a situation where competing hospitals are poaching from one another.

"It is going to take time, though, to recruit those positions," Boyd said. "And I think that's something that we also know and agree on."

Kaleida Health deal is done: Company, unions reach tentative agreement covering 6,300 workers The news announced early Monday morning averts a potential hospital strike, given Kaleida union members in mid-September voted to allow their bargaining committee to authorize walkouts, if necessary.

CWA Local 1168 President Cori Gambini says there are other holes in the system beyond Kaleida. For instance, there is a lack of clinical educators, which is hindering the ability of nursing schools to boost enrollment. In addition, Kaleida and the unions will need to continue to reach out to area high schools to get students interested in the health care field.

But, Gambini said, the two sides got creative in the contract as it attempts to lure back those who left health care. For example, she said there are provisions pertaining to short shifts, which would allow retirees to return for a couple short shifts a week at the same pay rate as when they left.

Overall, it is about making the field more attractive – hard to do during a pandemic that made an already difficult profession more difficult.

"We have to work closely with Kaleida," said Gambini, a registered nurse. "We're committed to do that on recruitment and retention and really getting out to the high schools and the colleges, and hopefully we'll get our members to the point where they're going to be saying, 'Yeah, you need to come to work at Kaleida Health.' "

Kaleida's financial woes

Throughout the talks, Kaleida agreed it needed to increase wages and address staffing across its facilities.

But it was constantly concerned that it wouldn't be able to afford what the union demanded.

Carrying $200 million in pandemic-related losses since 2020, Kaleida has lost more money this year as inpatient discharges, inpatient surgeries and emergency department volume have all declined.

"And I believe that 2023 and 2024 could be even more challenging," Boyd said, "because the headwinds that we face in terms of financial and operational challenges, historic volume losses, revenue losses, rising inflation, skyrocketing expenses – those trends, we don't see them changing in the near future.

"We need to change quickly," Boyd said. "We need to be nimble, and we need to act."

The labor contract is likely expensive – Kaleida won't say yet just how expensive – but that cost, in theory, is spread out over three years. Had things escalated toward a strike, that would have been an immediate economic blow to Kaleida without a long runway to adapt.

Now, the health system is hoping that investing in its own workforce can eventually drive down rampant spending on travel workers, which is expected to come in around $100 million this year.

Further, Kaleida is hoping to land more state funding in the years ahead, with Boyd noting the health system has more than $160 million worth of grant applications in to the state.

Kaleida last week landed $25 million in Vital Access Provider Program funding, which Boyd said was specifically for Oishei Children's Hospital and wasn't used to settle the contract with the unions.

The labor agreement's timing "just happened to coincide" with when the state grant was announced, he said, noting the funding fits into efforts to transform Kaleida.

$25 million in state aid couldn't come at a better time for Kaleida State officials no doubt hope the funding will provide a boost to WNY's largest health care system, which has posted more than $200 million in pandemic-related losses since 2020.

And Kaleida has an ally in the unions when it comes to state funding. The unions have jointly called on the state to enhance the funding mechanism for Western New York's oft-struggling hospitals and nursing homes.

While its financial challenges aren't going away, Boyd noted the tentative agreement provides certainty to Kaleida as it sets its operating budget for the next year.

"This new agreement will give us some financial certainty, at least from an expense perspective, as we rebuild and reimagine Kaleida Health," Boyd said. "That process of rebuilding and reimagining Kaleida is not going to be easy."