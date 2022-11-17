Kaleida Health names new president at Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo

The John R. Oishei Children's Hospital has a new president – and it's a familiar name.

Dr. Stephen J. Turkovich, the children's hospital's chief medical officer, on Thursday was named as the hospital's president. He assumes the role from Allegra Jaros, who announced in October that she was leaving to become the president of Wolfson's Children's Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla.

Jaros will remain at Oishei Children's Hospital until the end of the year, which will help with the leadership transition.

"Dr. Turkovich is an enthusiastic and steadfast advocate for the kids and families in our community," Kaleida President and CEO Don Boyd said in a statement. "He is a thoughtful and well-respected leader, a trusted medical expert and someone who works tirelessly to collaborate with organizations throughout Western New York to positively impact the health and well-being of our community."

"I'm incredibly honored and humbled to serve as the next leader of Oishei Children's Hospital and grow our national reputation as we build upon the extraordinary legacy of our hospital and health system," he said. "We have tremendous opportunities ahead by expanding and cultivating new collaborative relationships across our community while enhancing our advocacy efforts regionally and statewide."

Turkovich's appointment also creates an opening on the Children's Hospital leadership team.

Kaleida said a search for Turkovich's replacement as chief medical officer will commence in the coming days.