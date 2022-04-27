 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kaleida Health names new CFO ... and it didn't have to look too far

  • Updated
Matthew Drake

Matthew Drake has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer of Kaleida Health.

Looks like the trial period went well for Matthew Drake, the newly named executive vice president and chief financial officer for Kaleida Health.

Drake, who has been interim CFO since November, was appointed to the permanent post on Wednesday, replacing Paul Belter, who retired in December after just one year at Western New York's largest health system.

"Matt steps in to the role at a very exciting time for the organization," Kaleida CEO Bob Nesselbush said in a statement. "Despite some difficult external forces that we face, we are poised for tremendous transformation and growth these next few years. Matt and the entire finance team worked very hard these past 18 months to help us stabilize our financial position; I am confident that his leadership and talent will help us chart our strategic path forward."

Like Nesselbush, Drake also joined Kaleida from Rochester Regional Health. Drake, 38, was recruited to Kaleida in early 2021 for the role of vice president and chief financial officer for site financial operations. His last role at Rochester Regional was vice president of business development and network growth, where he led efforts to expand the network of providers, hospitals, ambulatory destination campuses and urgent care centers.

Now in the permanent CFO role at Kaleida, Drake will lead strategy and growth initiatives for the organization at a time when it is attempting to emerge from a financially draining pandemic and also negotiating with two unions representing about two-thirds of its workforce. 

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

I'm a Genesee County native and Syracuse University grad who covered business at the (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin and at The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania. I joined The Buffalo News in September 2021, covering the business of health care.

