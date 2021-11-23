Kaleida Health names interim CFO

Kaleida Health has elevated a former Rochester Regional Health executive up the ladder as its chief financial officer prepares to retire next month.

Matt Drake, who joined Kaleida in March after several years at Rochester Regional, is now interim chief financial officer for the Buffalo-based health system. Drake, 38, is assuming the role held by Paul Belter, who is retiring in December after one year at Kaleida.

"Stabilization of our financial position was a priority for us; [Belter] and the entire finance team get credit for helping us reach that goal," Kaleida Health CEO Bob Nesselbush said in a statement.

Like Drake, Nesselbush also came to Kaleida from Rochester Regional, a $2.9 billion health system. Nesselbush, who spent 24 years at Rochester Regional, joined Kaleida in April 2019 as chief financial officer. Nesselbush became the organization's CEO in August 2020, succeeding Jody Lomeo.

Kaleida names Nesselbush its next CEO Robert Nesselbush, currently the health system's chief financial officer, will take over for Jody Lomeo.

Drake's previous role at Kaleida was vice president and chief financial officer of site financial operations, providing financial leadership for various entities and divisions within Kaleida. His most recent role at Rochester Regional was vice president of business development and network growth, a position he held for nearly five years.