Kaleida Health labor unions to hold strike authorization vote next month as negotiations continue

The bargaining committee for two unions representing 6,300 Kaleida Health workers has unanimously decided to hold a strike authorization vote among their membership, ramping up the pressure on Western New York's largest health system to reach a new labor deal within the next few weeks.

In notices to members Tuesday afternoon, the unions said strike authorization votes will be held from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 13 and Sept. 14 at the Wyndham Garden Downtown in Buffalo and also from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Communications Workers of America Local 1168 office in Amherst.

If members vote in favor of authorizing a strike, that gives the bargaining committee the authority to move forward with a strike if tensions escalate further. If the unions do call a strike, they must give Kaleida 10-day notice, so the health provider could initiate a plan to ensure patient care or transfers.

That means the earliest a potential strike could happen is sometime in late September, though a variety of factors determine whether and when a walkout actually happens.

Kaleida’s ‘fragile’ finances and burned-out employees making labor deal difficult to reach While the two unions – Communications Workers of America Local 1168 and 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East – and Kaleida have made progress since talks started in March and have reached tentative agreements on many articles, officials remain engaged in difficult economic discussions and "remain very far apart."

Both the unions – CWA Local 1168 and 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East – and Kaleida have said they hope it doesn't come to that point. The two sides have made progress since talks started in March and have reached tentative agreements on many issues, but they remain engaged in difficult economic discussions. The previous collective bargaining agreement expired July 31 after two monthlong extensions.

As talks continued, more than 1,000 union members participated in a one-day informational picket last Thursday outside Buffalo General Medical Center and Oishei Children's Hospital to call attention to staffing concerns at Kaleida and push the state to boost funding for Western New York's financially struggling hospital systems.

"A strike authorization vote does not necessarily mean we will go out on strike immediately," the unions informed members. "A yes vote shows Kaleida Health that we are ready, willing, and able to do what it takes to protect quality care for our patients and our residents. We will not settle for any contract that does not provide for competitive wages and better staffing levels to help us provide the care our community deserves."

Kaleida Chief Administrative Officer Mike Hughes said the two sides have continued to make "significant progress" at the bargaining table as negotiations enter week 23.

Kaleida, unions united on one thing: They want more state funding for WNY hospitals Western New York's largest health system – the area's largest private employer – says it has posted more than $200 million in losses since 2020 due to pandemic-related factors.

"While the unions have said that a strike authorization vote will help put 'pressure' on Kaleida Health, we are fully aware of the importance of these negotiations to bargaining unit employees and the organization alike," Hughes said.

"Important to note, a vote by the CWA and 1199SEIU membership to authorize a strike does not necessarily mean that a strike is inevitable," he added.

"That said, we firmly believe that a strike will cause significant and longstanding harm to Kaleida Health and the community in general," Hughes said. "This harm would include the financial condition of Kaleida Health, which is already fragile and thereby put into jeopardy the financial ability of the organization to even pay for that which has been offered to date."

Hughes said Kaleida has been in contact with the state Health Department to review contingency plans should a work stoppage occur.

Fresh in Kaleida's mind: Last fall's nearly six-week strike at Catholic Health System's Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo, a dispute that ended with a collective bargaining agreement that set the bar in Western New York's health care scene.