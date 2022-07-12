Kaleida Health chooses insider to become its new CEO

Western New York's largest health system late Tuesday announced a leadership change at the top of the organization.

Kaleida Health's new CEO is Don Boyd, who succeeds the retiring Bob Nesselbush.

Boyd, 50, had been serving as Kaleida's president and chief operating officer since 2019, overseeing day-to-day operations across the health system. Boyd also will maintain the role of president in addition to CEO.

Nesselbush, who is 57, came to Kaleida Health in April 2019 after spending 24 years at Rochester Regional Health. Nesselbush was named CEO of Kaleida in late 2020, as the health system grappled with the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Don is a proven and trusted leader who has 25 years of experience, growth and success with Kaleida Health," Gary Crosby, the newly-elected chair of Kaleida's board of directors, said in a statement. "A natural team builder, he is the right person who the Board of Directors believes will move the organization forward as we find ourselves, like so many other hospital systems, navigating some very challenging times."

In addition to the financial challenges, Kaleida also is in the midst of negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement with two unions that represent about two-thirds of its workforce.

Before becoming president and chief operating officer, Boyd had been Kaleida's executive vice president of business development for 10 years. Prior to that, Boyd was the president of Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital, leading efforts to grow services lines such as cardiac, stroke and vascular surgery while also playing a key role in the integration efforts for Gates Vascular Institute. Boyd has been with Kaleida since 1998.

"I am honored, and I thank the board of directors for their confidence in me and the team here – it is incredibly meaningful," Boyd said in a statement. "That said, there is a lot of work to do. It is no secret that the national healthcare delivery landscape has changed dramatically since COVID-19.

"In fact, the staggering financial and operational impact is still being felt here at Kaleida Health. But I am confident that we can get through this. Together with the dedicated members of the Kaleida Health family, we will continue to evolve and grow to better serve our patients and this community."

In a statement, Nesselbush, a Western New York native, said he was proud of what Kaleida had accomplished in the last few years.

"Coming home to Buffalo and having the opportunity to work with such dedicated physicians, nurses, leaders and staff has so been rewarding for me," Nesselbush said. "Together, we met the Covid-19 challenge head-on while, at the same time, repositioning Kaleida Health for the future. With all of the industry changes taking place, the organization is entering a new era in health care delivery. So it’s appropriate for new leadership now. I thank everyone who is part of the Kaleida Health family for all that they do in taking care of this great community."