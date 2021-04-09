Kaleida Health CEO embraces challenge of leading system through Covid-19 pandemic

A: We ended 2020 with a loss of $108 million. And that was with just about $100 million of aid from the CARES Act. That's significant.

We still think there's going to be some additional aid that is going to come our way in 2021. There's still some of the original appropriation for the provider relief funds, $175 billion that was put out there. So I would expect that there's going to be some future distributions out of that. We also have some submissions to FEMA because the area was declared a disaster.

Q: What’s a concern you have about patient care stemming from the pandemic?

A: One of the things that we've seen, and you’ve probably seen this reported on, is really reticence by the patient to come in and seek care because of fear. Whether it's fear, or because of deteriorated patient financial profiles, that's resulting in people delaying care. And that's going to result in a worsened health status for our community. And sooner or later that starts to come home to roost.

Q: How do you prevent a repeat of the shortages of medical equipment we saw at the beginning of the pandemic?