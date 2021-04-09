Kaleida Health CEO embraces challenge of leading system through Covid-19 pandemic

Robert J. Nesselbush was on the job as Kaleida Health’s chief financial officer for just 11 months when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.
Five months later, Nesselbush was named CEO of the $2 billion health system, which includes hospitals, a nursing home, ambulatory surgery centers and the Visiting Nursing Association, among other services, and has 13,000 employees.
He formally took over the role at the end of last year following the retirement of Jody L. Lomeo. Nesselbush is settling into the top job at a time when more people are getting the Covid-19 vaccine but variants are spreading and cases and hospitalizations are on the rise locally.
The 56-year-old is a West Seneca native who earned degrees at Bucknell University and Rochester Institute of Technology. He has a background in accounting and finance and spent 24 years at Rochester Regional Health before joining Kaleida Health two years ago.
He said he’s still getting to know the leaders of the health system’s unions and he’s making improving diversity a priority for Kaleida Health and its management.
But major focuses of his and his team's attention are learning lessons from how the system handled the first 12 months of the pandemic and planning for how best to deliver care in a post-Covid-19 world.
Q: You’ve lived in Rochester and Buffalo. What’s the better regional food, the garbage plate or the chicken wing?
A: Oh, the chicken wing. Yeah, one of the things that people kind of kidded me about is that no matter how long I lived in Rochester, if you asked me where I was from, I resoundingly always said Buffalo. To the point that even my kids announced that they're from Buffalo. That Buffalo pride runs deep.
Q: Why did you think it was the right time to leave Rochester for Kaleida Health?
A: I have five sisters, four of them who live in this community. Yeah, it's five sisters, no brothers. Five daughters, no sons. So that's been my background. My wife also grew up in West Seneca. So her family, her mom, is still here.
I’d really gotten to see and watch from afar what was happening here with Kaleida really growing its market precedence over six years where Jody was at the helm. And I came away from my meetings with them really impressed with the leadership team. So for all those reasons it just felt like a great opportunity to come home and really try to help here locally.
Q: Telehealth seems to be one of changes in health care the pandemic has accelerated.
A: We're going to be looking at much higher adoption rates of virtual health capabilities than we were pre-pandemic. And that's both a challenge for us and an opportunity.
The challenge is, one of the reasons why that wasn't being adopted at a quick pace before the pandemic is because it was being reimbursed at a lower rate.
So part of what was addressed during the pandemic, at least temporarily, was making sure that those virtual visits were being paid on par with an in-person visit. I think there's a recognition on the payers’ part that that's probably a trend that's good for them, and good for the consumer, and something that we want to continue.
Q: Has Covid-19 also made you rethink Kaleida Health’s size and mix of facilities? Are you too big?
A: Well, I don't think that we're too big. But I think we have to mindfully keep an eye on how we're going to transform the different places that we're providing care.
Do we have the right number of ambulatory access points? I would say probably not. We have to think about how we want to array them and plan for that migration of care out into the ambulatory environment.
At the same time, thinking about how we're utilizing our space within the four walls of our acute care hospitals, we have to redeploy and reinvest in efficient footprints within the inpatient space. And Covid has made this move faster.
Q: What was the financial effect of Covid-19 last year?
A: We ended 2020 with a loss of $108 million. And that was with just about $100 million of aid from the CARES Act. That's significant.
We still think there's going to be some additional aid that is going to come our way in 2021. There's still some of the original appropriation for the provider relief funds, $175 billion that was put out there. So I would expect that there's going to be some future distributions out of that. We also have some submissions to FEMA because the area was declared a disaster.
Q: What’s a concern you have about patient care stemming from the pandemic?
A: One of the things that we've seen, and you’ve probably seen this reported on, is really reticence by the patient to come in and seek care because of fear. Whether it's fear, or because of deteriorated patient financial profiles, that's resulting in people delaying care. And that's going to result in a worsened health status for our community. And sooner or later that starts to come home to roost.
Q: How do you prevent a repeat of the shortages of medical equipment we saw at the beginning of the pandemic?
A: One of the places we weren't as resilient as we needed to be is in supply chain. For 15 or 20 years, health systems have been reducing the number of vendor relationships they have in order to really use that leverage to drive a lower unit cost.
What was the first thing that got broken in the pandemic? We immediately wished we had a few more vendor relationships, a secondary and a contingency plan. We've got to be mindful and I think the whole industry is thinking about that a little bit differently.
Q: Should it be easier for patients to compare prices for procedures? Why isn’t that more transparent?
A: I think we're moving in that direction. We have our price estimation tool out there that will allow you to go through that. But making that easier for the consumer is something that we could continue to improve upon.
It’s rooted in a lot of complexities that are part of the reimbursement system. So you’re a HealthNow patient, but you're on one of 23 possible plans. Your coverage is different in those 23 plans.
So really being able to run that through and figure out exactly what that is, understand the copays, and deductibles that you have already paid – we can be better in that space as far as having that up-to-date information for you.
Q: Describe your relationship with Catholic Health – competitive or collaborative?
A: Well, I think it's obviously a competitive relationship. But since I've been in town, I've reached out to really establish a working relationship with (Catholic Health CEO) Mark Sullivan. And I think there's opportunities for collaboration. So I think it's both.
One of my core beliefs is you’ve got to keep the communication channels open. We had an opportunity because of the pandemic to be on the phone almost a couple times a week talking about things we were seeing, how we were going to approach shortages.
There were a lot of times where we were lending PPE to different health systems in town that we had that they needed, and vice versa.