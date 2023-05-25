Western New York's largest health system has a new chief nurse executive following a nationwide search.

Kaleida Health on Thursday announced that Marjorie Quint-Bouzid will start June 26 in that role, which gives her oversight for nursing across the entire health system.

Quint-Bouzid was recruited from Parkland Health & Hospital System, which has an 882-bed acute care hospital and outpatient health centers throughout Dallas County, Texas. There, she she was senior vice president for women and infant's specialty health.

"We are very pleased to recruit Marjorie to Buffalo as a key member of the Kaleida Health leadership team," Kaleida President and CEO Don Boyd said in a statement. "She brings a very strong background in nursing leadership, clinical operations, quality and safety initiatives as well as nursing career pathways. I am confident that she will have an immediate impact on our nursing workforce and help improve patient care across the organization."

Cheryl Klass has been serving as Kaleida's chief nurse executive and chief operating officer since last July. Kaleida said Klass, a longtime Kaleida executive who came out of retirement last year to rejoin the health system, will remain as chief operating officer.

Before her tenure at Parkland Health, Quint-Bouzid was vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at Fort Washington Medical Center in Fort Washington, Md.

She also has a Buffalo connection, having received her bachelor's degree in nursing from D'Youville University. Quint-Bouzid received her Master of Public Administration from Troy State University in Alabama and her Doctor of Public Administration from Capella University in Minneapolis, Minn.