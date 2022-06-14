Kaleida could add hundreds of jobs under state-mandated staffing plan. Labor unions looking to build on that

Kaleida Health could add more than 400 full-time employees under plans that will soon be submitted to the state Health Department to comply with a New York hospital staffing law.

The plans, which must be submitted by July 1 and implemented by Jan. 1, came from weeks of discussions involving state-mandated clinical staffing committees – formed at every New York hospital at the start of 2022 and comprised of at least one-half clinical staff members and up to one-half hospital administrators.

Each committee is tasked with developing and implementing an annual clinical staffing plan, which includes specific staffing ratios such as how many patients are assigned to each registered nurse.

While this work is ongoing at every hospital across the state, the discussions were particularly noteworthy at Kaleida for one major reason: The health system is negotiating with two labor unions representing about two-thirds of its payroll for a new contract.

The hot-button issue in negotiations revolves around staffing levels, and the committees' work gives Kaleida and the unions a solid start on those discussions.

Much work remains, however, as the state's staffing law only covers a few job titles and not other positions such as dietary aides and housekeepers, noted James Scordato, vice president of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East's Western New York hospital division. He said 1199SEIU and Communications Workers of America Local 1168 hope to present a comprehensive staffing proposal to Kaleida by the end of this week.

"There's a lot of good work that these committees have done," Scordato said. "There are a lot of areas of the hospital that agreement has been reached on staffing levels. But there are still some very important areas of the hospital that we think the numbers need to be improved for just better patient care."

The two sides previously extended the existing contract until June 30. It's likely negotiations could push past that date, meaning another extension can't be ruled out.

Staffing committees

Clinical staffing committees were formed at each Kaleida hospital and, following weeks of meeting every Monday, labor and management presented their respective staffing plans before voting occurred June 6.

At John R. Oishei Children's Hospital, the staffing committee reached a consensus on a plan that would add 56 full-time-equivalent positions at the facility, Kaleida CEO Bob Nesselbush wrote in an email to employees June 7.

'Significant progress': Kaleida, unions agree to 30-day contract extension "We really have made significant progress since negotiations began back in March," Kaleida CEO Bob Nesselbush said in a statement Thursday. "And our conversations with the unions have been very productive. We know that investing in our workforce is critical to our sustainability – and we believe that our employees are more than deserving of an increase as well as a commitment on the staffing challenge that exists in healthcare."

Committee members were unable to reach a consensus on plans at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital/DeGraff Medical Park.

In cases where an agreement isn't reached, the law states the CEO is the tie-breaker and must use their "discretion to adopt a plan or partial plan." The CEO must provide a written explanation of the parts of the plan the committee couldn't agree on, including final written proposals from the two parties and their rationales.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In his email, Nesselbush wrote that management's plan for Buffalo General and Gates Vascular included the addition of 281 full-time-equivalent jobs, while 99 such positions were planned for Millard Fillmore and DeGraff.

The Health Department must post each hospital's staffing plan on its website by July 31.

If an adopted staffing plan later gets amended, the altered plan must be submitted to the Health Department within 30 days of adoption.

Amendments to the staffing plans could be likely at Kaleida's hospitals, given bargaining on a new labor deal will likely extend beyond the July 1 submission deadline to the state.

"We've been pretty clear with Kaleida right from the beginning that whatever we do in bargaining will be the numbers," CWA Local 1168 President Cori Gambini said. "It's not like once you submit, you can't alter it. We would want them to put those numbers to the state once we complete negotiations."

Staffing a key concern

Whether it's state-mandated committees or collective bargaining, it's clear that staffing is among the top issues that Kaleida union workers want addressed.

That much was clear in an internal survey that 1199SEIU and CWA Local 1168 conducted in April, in which 892 Kaleida employees responded.

How Mercy Hospital strike set the stage for key contract talks at rival Kaleida Health The Catholic Health contract sets a benchmark that Kaleida Health officials will need to consider as they negotiate with their workers. It's work that starts Wednesday, when Kaleida and the unions representing about 6,300 of its workers sit down for their first joint bargaining session.

Among the results, according to the unions:

Almost 96% said that Kaleida is having trouble retaining staff at its hospitals. Nearly 87% said it was due to concerns over quality of care, while about 73% pointed to poor working conditions.

Further, almost 69% replied that they've considered leaving their job in the past year. About 61% said the reason was due to understaffing.

The results didn't shock Gambini, who has heard employees talking about staffing in break rooms or seen it discussed on social media. She's also seen more of her friends retire from Kaleida earlier than expected, while others have taken high-paying travel assignments.

It's all part of what she called a "perfect storm": an aging nursing workforce and Covid-exacerbated staffing challenges.

"We're seeing staffing levels that I have not seen in my 35-year career," Gambini said.

In his email to employees, Nesselbush said Kaleida is committed to addressing staffing, calling recruiting and retaining a strong workforce "critical to our future."

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

Buffalo Next Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.