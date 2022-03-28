Kaleida, Catholic Health, ECMC get total of $17 million more in federal Covid funds

"Thankfully, Western New York is home to a strong network of hospitals filled with the most dedicated health care providers and staff, who have worked tirelessly and compassionately to help get this community through such a difficult time," he said. "These federal resources provide a level of reimbursement for the unanticipated expenses hospitals and health centers incurred to keep people safe."

Kaleida Health's pandemic-related losses near $230 million – and it wants its insurer to cover it It's yet further proof of the financial beating that WNY's hospitals endured during the pandemic, already margin-challenged due to this region's high concentration of Medicaid and Medicare patients and the lower reimbursements that accompany them.

The FEMA funding is the latest federal relief that Western New York's hospitals have collected. That relief, while substantial, has not completely covered the health systems' operating losses.

Kaleida and its affiliated Upper Allegheny Health System, for one, received about $110.5 million in federal relief, according to federal databases. In recent court filings, however, Kaleida attorneys wrote the health system's Covid-related losses are estimated at near $230 million.

Catholic Health, even after factoring in $87 million in federal relief, logged back-to-back years of operating losses, totaling more than $230 million.

And ECMC, too, is well over $100 million in pandemic-related losses.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

Buffalo Next Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.