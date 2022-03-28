Kaleida, Catholic Health, ECMC get total of $17 million more in federal Covid funds

More than $17 million in federal emergency relief has arrived at three of Western New York's largest health care systems, lessening the blow of pandemic-induced financial pain – a little bit, anyway.
The grants, made through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency, break down like this:
- Kaleida Health received $7.59 million, which supports the purchase of personal protective equipment and the rental of patient ventilators.
- Catholic Health System received just a touch less, at $7.57 million, which provides reimbursement for personal protective equipment, including face masks, gowns, head and foot coverings, disinfectant and other supplies.
- And Erie County Medical Center got $1.95 million to go toward emergency protective measures for staff, patients and visitors at its main hospital campus and several outside clinics. The grant supports the costs of various supplies, including thermometers, nebulizers, N95 masks and cleaning supplies.
The funding for ECMC and Kaleida was released by FEMA on Thursday, according to Rep. Brian Higgins' office, which announced the funding Monday. Catholic Health's funds were released a few weeks ago, but hadn't yet been publicly announced.
"The pandemic has presented uncertainty, fear, challenges and risks many of us never imagined," Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, said in a statement.
"Thankfully, Western New York is home to a strong network of hospitals filled with the most dedicated health care providers and staff, who have worked tirelessly and compassionately to help get this community through such a difficult time," he said. "These federal resources provide a level of reimbursement for the unanticipated expenses hospitals and health centers incurred to keep people safe."
It's yet further proof of the financial beating that WNY's hospitals endured during the pandemic, already margin-challenged due to this region's high concentration of Medicaid and Medicare patients and the lower reimbursements that accompany them.
The FEMA funding is the latest federal relief that Western New York's hospitals have collected. That relief, while substantial, has not completely covered the health systems' operating losses.
Kaleida and its affiliated Upper Allegheny Health System, for one, received about $110.5 million in federal relief, according to federal databases. In recent court filings, however, Kaleida attorneys wrote the health system's Covid-related losses are estimated at near $230 million.
Catholic Health, even after factoring in $87 million in federal relief, logged back-to-back years of operating losses, totaling more than $230 million.
And ECMC, too, is well over $100 million in pandemic-related losses.
Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.