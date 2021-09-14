Justice Dept. sues Independent Health over 'millions' in inflated Medicare claims

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Justice Department also claims that once Independent Health became aware of the unsupported diagnosis codes, the health insurer "failed to take corrective action to identify and delete the unsupported codes."

DxID was created in 2011, providing risk-adjustment related consulting services to Independent Health and other companies for their Medicare Advantage plans. Since DxID ended operations June 30, Independent Health has performed those functions internally. Independent Health said that decision was part of its efforts to keep premiums affordable.

Independent Health and DxID "deny all allegations of wrongdoing in this lawsuit," the health insurer said. "We will continue defending ourselves vigorously in court as we believe the policies being challenged here were lawful and proper and all parties were paid appropriately."

Lawyers for Gaffney also say she didn't do anything wrong.

"She is the unfortunate victim of an ancient lawsuit premised on inaccurate allegations leveled by a disgruntled ex-employee of an entirely different company, and one federal agency’s disagreement with the way another federal agency regulates," said Timothy Hoover and Spencer Durland, in a statement. "Courts routinely dismiss lawsuits like this and we expect the same result here. She will move to the dismiss the complaint.”