U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer delivered good news to Western New York's hospitals on Wednesday – the kind of news that comes with a dollar sign, lots of zeroes and needed financial wiggle room for pandemic-battered facilities.

Under a now-finalized change to Medicare wage payments, Schumer said Western New York hospitals are in line for a $170 million annual funding boost. Across upstate New York, his office projects a total of $967 million a year in additional federal funding will flow to hospitals.

"It's miraculous; it is just what the doctor ordered," Schumer told reporters Wednesday. "From Buffalo to Binghamton, from Albany to Watertown, hospitals big and small, in rural and urban areas, will finally get the support and full reimbursements they have deserved."

The Medicare wage index rate is used to determine how much money the U.S. government pays hospitals for labor costs when they treat Medicare patients, with each metro area assigned a rate that indicates whether they receive more or less than the national average. And for a long time, upstate hospitals received less than the national figure – for instance, Albany-area hospitals since the 1980s have only received 86% of what the average hospital receives.

Schumer, calling the news "one of the biggest shots in the arm for federal funding that we have ever seen in upstate New York," said the better reimbursements will begin in October.

Kaleida Health President and CEO Don Boyd welcomed the news, calling it an appropriate recognition by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services of "the structural reimbursement challenges that we continually face."

"We are nowhere near being in the clear when it comes to the devastating financial impact caused by the pandemic, so every dollar helps us dig out of that hole," Boyd said.

Kaleida, Western New York's largest health system, finished 2022 with an operating loss of $80.6 million on revenue of $2.05 billion.

Its numbers have improved this year: Through June, Kaleida has recorded a loss of $12 million on revenue of $1.13 billion.

With the Medicare wage index adjustment, Kaleida said it expects to see an additional $30 million to $40 million annually while the Kaleida-affiliated Upper Allegheny Health System could see $10 million to $12 million more a year. Schumer's office, meanwhile, is projecting even larger increases.

WNY hospitals hopeful about Medicare wage adjustment proposal Financially pinched hospitals across Western New York could be in for a $170 million annual boost under a proposed change to Medicare wage payments that U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer is pushing to finalize.

Schumer's office is forecasting a nearly $40 million annual funding boost to Catholic Health's hospitals.

Like Kaleida, Catholic Health has seen better performance this year: Western New York's second-largest health system had an operating loss of about $24 million on revenue of about $689 million through the first six months of the year. Compare that to an operating loss of about $95.5 million on revenue of $597 million during the first six months of 2022.

The independent Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is projecting a $3 million annual boost from the change, said Chief Financial Officer Richard Braun.

"It certainly helps financially and is in recognition of the global recruitment world we live in," Braun said. "We are all competing for the same labor and this wage index floor recognizes that."