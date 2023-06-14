Legal cannabis growers have been sitting on millions of dollars worth of cannabis in New York, waiting for more state-licensed pot dispensaries to open where they can sell it.

Meanwhile, cannabis sales have been going strong on Western New York's tribal reservations, with the Senecas' first Nation-owned dispensary opening in Niagara Falls in April, and other independently operated stores scattered throughout native territories.

Now, the state may allow growers to sell their products directly to tribally-licensed stores on sovereign lands – giving Western New York farmers a much-needed outlet to sell their crops.

The State Legislature approved a bill this week allowing licensed marijuana growers in New York to sell their cannabis and cannabis products to adult-use cannabis retailers on tribal lands.

The move would help cultivators offload product that has been sitting in storage for months, but growers said the state needs to get more state-licensed stores off the ground – and fast – if growers are going to survive.

The bill is an attempt to help state-sanctioned cannabis cultivators sell product that has been sitting in warehouses since the fall harvest as they wait for licensed state dispensaries to open.

With only about a dozen licensed retailers open in the state – none in Western New York – growers have had almost nowhere to sell their crops, even as the next planting season begins. Growers had expected adult-use dispensaries to be in place, but the retail rollout has been slow – and, many said, bungled.

The Office of Cannabis Management is also putting into place regulations for growers and retailers to team up and hold farmer's markets as another measure to sell products outside of storefront retail, it recently announced.

"It's still just a very difficult time, overall. All these different measures are coming out, and it's all to try to help fix the situation, which is that they massively blew getting retail distribution open," said Thomas Szulist, a licensed grower and owner of Singer Farm Naturals in Appleton. "These are just Band-Aids that they're putting on the real issue, which is that they didn't get the distribution set up. That's it, period."

To preserve his product, rather than storing raw cannabis flower, which can go bad, Szulist has contracted with a third party to process his marijuana into more shelf-stable cannabis products.

So, after investing the initial output to get crops planted, grown and harvested, he is now looking at more than $70,000 in additional manufacturing and packaging costs, and he still has limited distribution to sell those products and make any of that money back.

"That's the outlet we have as farms right now, and it's costly," he said. "I'm going to produce product, and I don't know when I'm going to get my money back, but I've got to enter the market somewhere."

Farmers such as Szulist feel they've taken on all of the risk of launching a new industry in the state and have reaped none of the rewards. Worse, they haven't even come close to breaking even.

"The advantage of being able to produce early was, I can build a brand before everybody else. But the outlets aren't there yet," Szulist said.

Chris Van Dusen, co-owner of licensed-adult use cultivator and processor Empire Hemp Co. in Batavia, said he would gladly do business with reputable tribal dispensary owners.

"We've been contacted by them, from Salamanca all the way up, and they want to work with us, but there was no pathway to sell," he said. "Ones that are going to follow the standard that the state has put forward for everybody else, those ones that are going to follow the rules and do it by the book, those are the ones that we would be glad to work with."

Empire is sitting on about $300,000 in unsold product. Van Dusen drives to New York City weekly to deliver to four licensed retailers that carry its products, but those sales are a drop in the bucket, he said.

"It's not going out the door fast enough. We can't really make any more (cannabis) until we sell something, and we just really need these guys to open up," he said. "We've been holding the bag for over a year now, and funds are pretty much depleted."

But it is unclear how profitable sales to retailers on the reservation might be.

"The only issue that I have with the reservation is that right now the prices there are the bottom of the barrel. That's potentially what they would be offering to the growers, where at our our current (licensed stores), there's more margin there. There's more money to be made there."

But the state's slow rollout of legal sales and the legal injunction that further delayed shops from getting licensed and open in Western New York has left Empire and other cultivators "pretty desperate," he said.

"We're at a point where we need to sell things. I have products that are sitting on the shelves, and there's just not enough dispensaries open for us to sell to," Van Dusen said. "We need cash flow."

Another concern is selling out of product and not being ready to serve licensed state shops once they finally get their doors open.

"We could probably get rid of a lot of product really fast there," he said. "But then there's the Catch-22: What if all of a sudden dispensaries start opening and we sold it all to the reservation and now we don't have any to sell to the dispensaries that open up in Buffalo?"

The Cannabis Crop Rescue Act is awaiting Gov. Kathy Hochul's signature. It would allow adult-use cultivator and processor licensees to sell "tested, packaged, and sealed cannabis products and cannabis to a cannabis dispensing facility licensed by a tribal nation for retail sale."

The Seneca Nation wrote a letter in support of the bill.

"We believe this bill reflects the type of common sense partnership between sovereigns by allowing Native nation-regulated retailers to purchase cannabis and cannabis products that otherwise may be wasted or otherwise diverted for uses inconsistent with New York law," the letter read.