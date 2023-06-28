BY JANET GRAMZA

JUNE 28, 2023

Robert G. Shibley stepped down as dean of the University at Buffalo’s School of Architecture and Planning after 11 years last year, but he’s still a guru of city planning – and now he’s being tapped to lead a new urban planning center at the school.

UB received a $5 million endowment from the Bruner Foundation, which presented an award – the Rudy Bruner Award for Urban Excellence – to transformative city projects in the U.S. every other year from 1985 through 2019.

The university is using the money to fund the Rudy Bruner Center for Urban Excellence, a research and education center that will use resources compiled over 40 years of the Bruner Award to promote creative thinking about the role of design in city planning. Shibley will serve as the first director of the center while continuing to teach as a SUNY Distinguished Professor in the architecture school.

UB already maintains the Rudy Bruner Award digital collection documenting the history of urban planning in the U.S. The center will improve access to its materials and documentation of 88 innovative places that have contributed to economic, environmental and social vitality of communities, as well as a research collection of about 1,000 applications for award consideration.

Bruner Award medalists over the years ranged from Chicago’s Riverwalk to the Santa Fe Railyard redevelopment to the SteelStacks Arts and Cultural Campus at a former steel plant in Bethlehem, Pa.

Shibley was instrumental in designing the Bruner Award and will help transform it into a research institution, said UB President Satish Tripathi.

“The Rudy Bruner Center for Urban Excellence will enhance UB’s ability to meaningfully serve society by contributing to people’s well-being where they live and work,” Tripathi said. “This impactful gift enables our School of Architecture and Planning to greatly advance interdisciplinary knowledge while reaffirming our institutional mission to build a better world for all.”

Shibley said the center’s work will address the complex web of problems stemming from rapid urbanization, with 278 million people in the U.S. now living in urban areas.

It aims to vastly increase the possibilities for UB and other interested parties to do sponsored work such as learning through case studies, trends and novel approaches to urban development finance, he said.

“The Rudy Bruner Award Collection is packed with best practices on urban planning across the continental United States,” Shibley added. “Engaging faculty, students and partners vested in community and professional practices, the Rudy Bruner Center will mine the collection for theories of practice and an expanded vocabulary for research and teaching that speaks to the full complexity of urban placemaking.”

Information on the Rudy Bruner Award can be viewed on its website until it migrates to the UB Bruner Center site later this year.

Meanwhile, UB has named Julia Czerniak, a professor of architecture at Syracuse University, as the next dean of the School of Architecture and Planning.

Czerniak will begin leading the only architecture school in the SUNY system on Sept. 11, UB announced last week.

Czerniak’s work focuses on the physical, cultural and ecological potentials of urban landscapes, particularly in deindustrializing cities.

She has been a professor at Syracuse since 1995 and served as associate dean of Syracuse’s School of Architecture from 2014 to 2022.

SUNY ECC Earn to Learn program paves career path for hospitality students

SUNY Erie Community College is adding to its career pathways with a new Earn to Learn program to provide scholarships, on-site training and employment to hotel and restaurant management students.

ECC is piloting the program with 10 scholarships funded by the Statler Foundation, founded by the family of late Buffalo hotelier Ellsworth Statler to provide money for improvements to the hotel industry.

The “Statler Scholars” will be able to attend ECC’s hotel and restaurant management classes while earning income in the hospitality industry via partnerships with Visit Buffalo Niagara and member businesses.

“To attract and retain new students, higher education institutions must adapt to increase their enrollment,” said Kristin Goss, associate professor and chair of ECC’s Hospitality/Culinary Arts department.

“Likewise, the challenges with recruitment and retention the hospitality industry faces must be addressed. We are excited to align our program with the unique needs of our students and the hospitality industry.”

Students who stay employed and graduate from ECC’s Hotel Restaurant Management program will receive a signing bonus and full-time employment via the program. The first business partner to sign on is the Buffalo Marriott at Canalside.

Students who enroll in the program will make a two-year commitment to the participating partner, Goss said.

"During this time, the employer has the opportunity to shape and mold the student to fit their specific operational needs," she said.

