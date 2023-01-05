Judges suspend law license of HoganWillig founder Corey J. Hogan

A panel of judges has suspended Corey J. Hogan, a founder of one of the region’s best-known law firms, from practicing law for two years because he mixed a client’s business with his HoganWillig firm’s finances.

In an order dated Dec. 30, the State Supreme Court Appellate Division, fourth department, said Hogan’s suspension should begin immediately because he violated five rules governing an attorney’s professional conduct. A core violation involved “entering into a business relationship with a client where he and the client have differing interests,” the ruling indicates.

The panel said it considered Hogan’s argument that client Van Buren Farms of Lockport was never harmed financially by its business relationship with him and HoganWillig. But the judges said some of the firm’s own lawyers had cautioned Hogan on the ethics of what he was doing, and he had been warned in the past about such conduct.

In 2007, the Attorney Grievance Committee cautioned Hogan in writing after hearing “allegations that he improperly advanced financial assistance to a litigation client,” the decision said.

Further, the judges said they found a two-year suspension warranted because of Hogan’s “failure to express remorse or sufficiently acknowledge his substantial disregard of his ethical obligations.”

Hogan and the firm attorney who defended him in the matter, Steven M. Cohen, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Hogan became a licensed attorney in 1975 and, according to the HoganWillig website, founded the firm in 1998 when he merged his Corey J. Hogan and Associates with the Law Office of Ronald Willig. Its offices are at 2410 N. Forest Road in Amherst.

The case against Hogan was compiled by the Attorney Grievance Committee for the Eighth Judicial District, and its findings were presented for a hearing before a referee in October. The grievance committee’s findings, as described by the appeals court judges, lays out this sequence of events:

Van Buren Farms, whose principals are Walter H. Van Buren and his son Verne, signed a retainer agreement with HoganWillig in February 2015. The appellate division’s ruling does not name Van Buren Farms but cites publicly filed business records that link the case to the company. Further, Verne Van Buren acknowledged to The Buffalo News, without elaboration, that the company initiated the complaint.

The retainer agreement called for HoganWillig to analyze the company’s financial state, help refinance its debt and defend against creditor claims, among other things. Hourly rates were set at $110 to $350, depending on which lawyer was doing the work. Van Buren didn’t advance a retainer but was expected to pay for the firm’s work when the debt was refinanced and from other farm income.

But rather than providing legal services alone, Hogan and the law firm began providing “farm management services,” such as marketing, digitally mapping the farm fields, bookkeeping, accounting and communicating with clients and customers, the ruling said.

The law firm and Hogan himself began pouring money into Van Buren Farms to stave off an imminent financial crisis. They covered purchases for seed, fertilizer, fuel and covered other expenses, the ruling said. The judges also said a Hogan-controlled limited liability company bought the farm 11 pieces of equipment to help with the 2016 harvest.

However, the clients were not provided with promissory notes or other loan documents, purchase documents or papers indicating what was to happen with the equipment after the 2016 season.

Hogan, meanwhile, filed a uniformed commercial code financing statement with the Department of State listing Van Buren Farms as HoganWillig’s debtor and laying claim to crops, livestock, products and supplies as collateral, the judges said. The judges cited the referee’s finding that Hogan also took out three collateral security mortgages that placed Van Buren Farms in debt to HoganWillig for a total of $500,000.

With the filing of the uniform commercial code document and the mortgages, Hogan did not explain to his clients the terms of the transactions “in a manner that could be reasonably understood by them,” nor did he give them an opportunity to seek the advice of another lawyer, the judges said.

Again citing facts presented to the referee by the Attorney Grievance Committee, the judges said Van Buren Farms owed HoganWillig around $490,000 for cash advances and more than $687,000 for legal fees. But the referee found that Hogan and HoganWillig never demanded payment and later discharged the mortgages and terminated the UCC financing statement, the judges said.

But agreeing with the referee, the judges said that did not change the fact that Hogan had mixed his firm’s business interests with his clients and ran the risk of letting his professional judgement be adversely affected by his own financial and personal interests.