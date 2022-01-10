Judge to rule in criminal case of Rochester developer as attorneys seek new dismissal

But that would be a major step, especially coming before the merits of the 104-count indictment have been heard. And it's one the judge seemed loathe to take at a hearing last month.

"The offenses are very serious. That isn't changed by any malfeasance or bad faith by the government," Wolford told Cohen and other defense attorneys at a hearing in December. "I don't think the defense has any trial prejudice here."

Nevertheless, she was also deeply skeptical and critical of the government's arguments, questioning prosecutors' process and decision-making, their internal communication and their failure to review past conclusions. She and the defense attorneys noted that she repeatedly asked prosecutors previously if there was any more material that needed to be identified and revealed, and was told no – only to learn later of more.

Even so, she said, that's not necessarily enough to justify a dismissal with prejudice.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

For their part, prosecutors acknowledge mistakes were made, but say they were not deliberate or deceitful. "Obviously, any representation to the Court should be accurate, and there were inaccurate statements made in this on several occasions," Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Penrose said.