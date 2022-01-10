Judge to rule in criminal case of Rochester developer as attorneys seek new dismissal

A federal judge in Rochester could decide as soon as today whether to allow prosecutors in Buffalo to continue pursuing criminal mortgage fraud charges against developer Robert C. Morgan.
Attorneys for Morgan and three other defendants want U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford to reconsider her earlier decision a year ago in which she dismissed an indictment against Morgan over procedural delays but allowed prosecutors to refile the allegations less than a year later.
They want her to dismiss the original extensive charges "with prejudice," which means the government could not come back again on the same matter.
Defense attorneys, led by Joel M. Cohen of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP in Manhattan, have argued that the stronger dismissal is justified.
They say the U.S. Attorney's Office and its investigators have not only repeatedly botched the "discovery" process in the past three years but also shown a disregard for the court through a series of misrepresentations and misleading statements about what evidence they've shared.
"If it was not clear before, it is clear now: the government’s bad faith misconduct warrants dismissing the Superseding Indictment with prejudice," Cohen wrote in a Jan. 7 letter to the court.
But that would be a major step, especially coming before the merits of the 104-count indictment have been heard. And it's one the judge seemed loathe to take at a hearing last month.
"The offenses are very serious. That isn't changed by any malfeasance or bad faith by the government," Wolford told Cohen and other defense attorneys at a hearing in December. "I don't think the defense has any trial prejudice here."
Nevertheless, she was also deeply skeptical and critical of the government's arguments, questioning prosecutors' process and decision-making, their internal communication and their failure to review past conclusions. She and the defense attorneys noted that she repeatedly asked prosecutors previously if there was any more material that needed to be identified and revealed, and was told no – only to learn later of more.
Even so, she said, that's not necessarily enough to justify a dismissal with prejudice.
For their part, prosecutors acknowledge mistakes were made, but say they were not deliberate or deceitful. "Obviously, any representation to the Court should be accurate, and there were inaccurate statements made in this on several occasions," Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Penrose said.
The four defendants – Morgan; his son, Todd; his finance chief, Michael Tremitti; and Buffalo mortgage broker Frank Giacobbe – are charged with orchestrating a bank and insurance fraud scheme. They're accused of submitting falsified and inflated rent rolls, financial statements, appraisals and other documents to lenders, deceiving them into making commercial mortgage loans on apartment properties for far more than the properties were worth.
Three other defendants – two of whom were named in the original 2018 indictment – have already pleaded guilty to similar charges. But the case has otherwise moved slowly through the legal process.
The government in particular was deluged with documents it obtained from computers, servers, cellphones and other sources following the execution of search warrants and a May 2018 FBI raid on Morgan's suburban Rochester offices. So it's been slow to provide all of the evidence to defense attorneys as required under federal court rules, and has provided conflicting answers to questions at various times.
That was the crux of the defense argument that led to the first indictment being dismissed – that the government was violating the defendants' rights to a speedy trial and full discovery. Now they're also asserting that the government is concealing evidence it has collected, and being evasive or even deceptive with the court.
"I don't know how I tell my client that he is going to get a fair trial," Cohen told Wolford.
Specifically, the attorneys accused the government of not disclosing until recently that it possessed a cellphone belonging to Julia Besant – Giacobbe's girlfriend – that it seized in February 2018 under a court-ordered search warrant while investigating possible witness-tampering and obstruction.
Prosecutors say they were focused on emails and never thoroughly reviewed the full contents of the phone after July 2018 – long before Morgan was indicted in May 2019. They concluded there was nothing more that needed to be revealed.
But defense attorneys say the phone contained an audio recording of individuals talking about Morgan being framed – a conversation they insist is significant evidence for them but which prosecutors said they never knew about until a third-year associate at Morgan's law firm found it and showed her bosses.
"A single cellphone, a single computer has far more information than can possibly be reviewed," Penrose argued. "I don't think there is a question that the search warrant authorized this search of the entirety of the server. I don't think that imposes a requirement to search the entirety of the server."
Wolford challenged that conclusion last month, suggesting it's inconsistent with the government's obligations. "You think the government has the discretion just not to look at something that it has seized?" she asked Penrose. "The government gets a search warrant that allows it to go seize this server, but then you don't bother searching part of the server?"