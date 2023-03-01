An administrative law judge has ordered Starbucks to rehire seven Buffalo area workers involved in union activity and give back pay and damages to dozens of others who lost wages due to company retaliation, Starbucks Workers United reported Wednesday.

Judge Michael A. Rosas of the National Labor Relations Board issued the orders as part of a 218-page decision that found Starbucks committed massive labor law violations in Buffalo, the union said.

The union reported that Rosas directed Starbucks to reopen a location that it closed in response to union organizing and to bargain with the union for workers at the Camp Road store in Hamburg, where violations occurred and the union lost an election.

The union added that judge also demanded that Starbucks post a notice of its labor law violations in all of its stores across the nation and ordered Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz to be present for a reading of the company's violations in its stores here.

Starbucks Workers United won its first campaign to unionize workers at the coffee company's shop on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo in 2021. So far, 268 company-owned stores have voted to join the union.