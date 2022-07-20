Josh Allen says grandma would be 'ecstatic' about Patricia Allen Fund's $3 million impact at Oishei Children's Hospital

Athletes often talk about legacy, about how they'll leave their mark. For Josh Allen, his on-the-field legacy may boil down to whether he brings a championship to this city that has felt the lingering sting of Super Bowl defeats.

But off the field, he's trying to emulate Patricia Allen, his late grandmother whose memory inspired a fund in her honor at the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

On Wednesday morning, just days before Allen and the rest of Buffalo Bills open training camp Sunday, the fifth-year star quarterback walked his home turf – the familiar halls of Oishei to see exactly how the Patricia Allen Fund has helped the Kaleida Health hospital that serves Western New York's children. While Allen has visited Oishei many times before, he saw for the first time Wednesday some of the pieces of medical equipment the fund has purchased for the hospital.

As he took it all in – while shaking hands, taking photos and talking with hospital employees – he's sure the fund's work is something his grandmother would be proud of. She was an active community volunteer in California, and Allen said he remembers his grandmother's infectious personality and her generosity, kindness and compassion – traits he believes he and his cousins inherited.

"She'd be ecstatic," Allen said of how he thinks his grandmother would feel about the fund's impact. "We loved her so much. And just the sweetest lady that you'd ever meet – you know, not a mean bone, not a mad bone in her body. I can still feel her and picture her, and that'll never change."

To date, the Patricia Allen Fund has raised more than $3 million and nearly all of it has been spent on equipment, team training and care that isn't reimbursed by insurance, said Andrew Bennett, vice president of The Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation. The Patricia Allen Fund has become a big part of the foundation, which annually funnels $10 million to $12 million to Oishei, while also boosting the hospital's name recognition nationally.

Allen got a look at the Patricia Allen Fund's investments Wednesday, starting with a new C-Arm machine, an advanced medical imaging device based on X-ray technology that replaced an older piece of equipment.

Dr. Jeremy Doak, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon, explained to Allen how much easier the machine makes it for staff, especially during the busy summer season when kids are coming in left and right with broken arms from activities such as playing football.

Or, "pogo sticks," Allen responded.

The 26-year-old quarterback also couldn't resist trying the machine himself, asking if he could put his hand in the machine – don't worry Bills fans, it was his left hand.

"You're not allowed to be injured," Doak responded.

And with the quick push of a button, Doak had an instant image of Allen's hand.

"Your hand looks great," Doak said.

That was just the first stop for Allen, who also donned a "bunny suit" – a medical gown, booties and hair cover – to see new technology in the operating room while he was guided around the hospital by Oishei Chief Nursing Officer Cassandra Church, who wore an Allen jersey.

He also took photos with staff members as he went – all looked tiny next to the 6-foot-5 quarterback, with the exception of equally tall Dr. Christian Dolensek.

On the ninth-floor pediatric intensive care unit, Allen saw the area where the hospital administers ECMO, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, a treatment in which blood is pumped outside of the body to a machine that removes carbon dioxide and sends oxygen-filled blood back into the body. Church explained to Allen that the current ECMO machine was a relative antique, and the Patricia Allen Fund had allowed the hospital to purchase a new cardiopulmonary support system that should be arriving soon.

The groundwork for the fund, of course, was laid in the aftermath of the Bills' 44-34 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 8, 2020, a game in which Allen completed 82% of his passing attempts while amassing 415 yards through the air, three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. Only after the game did fans find out that Allen's 80-year-old grandmother, Patricia Allen, died the day before the game.

As they so often do, Bills fans felt the moment in their hearts and opened their wallets, pouring in donation after donation in $17 increments to Oishei, an institution the quarterback had already been known to support. By the end of 2020, the donation total had surpassed $1 million in the newly named Patricia Allen Fund, an outpouring of support that Oishei employees said represented a morale boost during the pandemic.

This past November, Allen returned to Oishei as the hospital unveiled the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing on the 10th floor. Within the wing is a playroom called the Bills Fans Fun Zone in honor of the 27,000 fans who donated in Patricia Allen's memory.

Allen returned to the playroom Wednesday, discussing his grandmother and the fund before meeting a few patients. After the visit, Allen headed to Highmark Stadium to film a Frito-Lay commercial.

While the fund started because fans knew of Josh Allen's involvement with Oishei, Patricia Lee's obituary remembered her as an active volunteer for many community activities in Firebaugh, Calif., near Fresno.

Patricia Allen, called Pat in her obituary and known by Grammy to family, was involved in Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Little League, Pop Warner football, swim team, parents' clubs and Panoche Guild, the last of which was once a major fundraiser for Valley Children's Hospital near her home.

She also played a key role in a campaign that led to the passing of a measure that allowed Firebaugh to have its own high school – which all of her children and several grandchildren, including Josh Allen, attended and received diplomas.

Allen said his grandmother would spoil her grandchildren, make sure they never left her house without a full stomach and attended all of their games. She remained active late into life, Allen said, recalling her teaching the grandkids how to do headstands in the middle of her living room even at 70 years old.

Not a day goes by, Allen said, that the family doesn't miss her, though her legacy lives on at Oishei, where her grandson hopes the Patricia Allen Fund becomes an "everlasting part of this hospital."

"I'm not going to be able to play football forever," Allen said. "I understand that. I think everybody that plays in this league understands that, but while I have this platform, to be able to use it for something that's good – and I think, again, helping with kids that are going through trauma, I think that's maybe the coolest thing that you can do, you know, give them opportunities to get better and live their lives."