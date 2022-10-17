A day after the Buffalo Bills' biggest win so far this season, star quarterback Josh Allen joined Oishei Children's Hospital officials on Monday to announce the largest-ever single donation to the Patricia Allen Fund.

The $2,000,017 gift from West Herr Automotive Group, for which Allen regularly films commercials, will significantly bolster the fund, which is named after Allen's grandmother and benefits Oishei's critical care team by helping them purchase the most advanced equipment and technology, establish support programs for families and develop training for employees.

West Herr President and CEO Scott Bieler, already one of the most prolific benefactors to local health care causes, said the donation is from all 2,812 West Herr employees, who support the gift to the fund and how it will help Oishei continue to improve care for the region's children.

"Buffalo is blessed and has the most advanced care in the region," he said. "We cannot forget why this hospital is so special. ... It's all those people who work here. All those nurses, doctors, administrators, the entire staff, the person who cleans these floors, the person that helps you walk in today – the people that are in this building is why this building and this hospital is so special."

West Herr's donation provides a major boost to the Patricia Allen Fund, which has become a big part of The Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation. As of July 20, a day when Allen visited to get a look at the fund's investments, the Patricia Allen Fund had raised more than $3 million and nearly all of it had been spent on equipment, team training and care that wasn't reimbursed by insurance.

The groundwork for the fund was laid in the aftermath of the Bills' 44-34 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 8, 2020, a game in which Allen accounted for four touchdowns. Only after the game did fans find out that Allen's 80-year-old grandmother, Patricia Allen, died the day before the game. From there, Bills fans poured in donations in $17 increments to Oishei, an institution the quarterback had already been known to support.

Allen on Monday thanked all who have donated over the last two years, noting how much good the fund has brought the community.

"It means a lot to me," Allen said. "It obviously means a lot to my family, having my grandmother kind of memorialized here."

Allen also joined Trevor, an Oishei "Champion Kid," to unveil a new sign on the hospital's second floor, officially dubbing that space the "West Herr Campus Crossway."

West Herr's donation will "go incredibly far" at Oishei, given that the hospital relies on philanthropy to ensure that it keeps up on modern technology, equipment, training and support programs, said Oishei President Allegra Jaros. Without the work of The Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation, Jaros noted it would be very difficult for the hospital to reinvest in operations.

"$2 million is oftentimes the margin that we have in order to reinvest in programs here at the hospital, so it's a big deal," she said.

For Jaros, Monday's announcement could be one of the last public events for the Patricia Allen Fund while she is president of Oishei.

Jaros is leaving at the end of the year to become president of Wolfson Children's Hospital and Children's Health Network in Jacksonville, Fla.

While leaving is bittersweet, Jaros said she's proud of her time at Oishei and the work of the hospital's foundation in building partnerships with people like Bieler and Allen.

"Josh Allen, he's the real deal when it comes to his care and commitment to this community," Jaros said. "I've worked with a lot of athletes over the years as the president of our children's hospital, and he truly wants to make a difference."

So don't expect Jaros to become a Jaguars fan when she heads south.

"I will always be a Bills fan," she said. "It was written into my contract."