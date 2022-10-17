Josh Allen, Oishei announce $2 million gift to the Patricia Allen Fund from West Herr

A day after the Buffalo Bills' biggest win so far this season, star quarterback Josh Allen joined Oishei Children's Hospital officials on Monday to announce the largest-ever single donation to the Patricia Allen Fund.

The $2 million gift, from West Herr Automotive Group, will significantly bolster the fund, which is named after Allen's grandmother and benefits Oishei's critical care team by helping them purchase the most advanced equipment and technology, develop support programs for families and training for employees.

In a statement, West Herr President and CEO Scott Bieler said the donation is from all 2,812 West Herr employees and is only possible due to the community's support of the business, noting Western New Yorkers have purchased more than 1.2 million vehicles from West Herr since the company's inception.

"Finally, as we stand in this beautiful facility, which we are blessed to be the only stand-alone acute care children's hospital in NYS that has the most advanced care in the region, we cannot forget why this hospital is so special," Bieler said in a statement. "It's all the people who work here from the nurses, doctors, to the administration, and the entire staff that provides remarkable care for the WNY children, who are our greatest treasure and certainly, our future."

Bieler already is one of the most prolific benefactors to health care causes locally. For example, he provided a "significant gift" of undisclosed value to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation for the $23 million Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center, which is under construction and should open next year.

West Herr's donation provides a major boost to the Patricia Allen Fund.

As of late July, the fund had raised a total of more than $3 million and nearly all of it had been spent on equipment, team training and care that isn't reimbursed by insurance. Allen had visited Oishei on July 20 to get a look at the fund's investments to date, including a new C-Arm machine, an advanced medical imaging device based on X-ray technology that replaced an older piece of equipment.

The groundwork for the fund, of course, was laid in the aftermath of the Bills' 44-34 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 8, 2020, a game in which Allen completed 82% of his passing attempts while amassing 415 yards through the air, three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. Only after the game did fans find out that Allen's 80-year-old grandmother, Patricia Allen, died the day before the game.

As they so often do, Bills fans felt the moment in their hearts and opened their wallets, pouring in donation after donation in $17 increments to Oishei, an institution the quarterback had already been known to support. By the end of 2020, the donation total had surpassed $1 million in the newly named Patricia Allen Fund, an outpouring of support that Oishei employees said represented a morale boost during the pandemic.

West Herr's donation announced Monday will "go incredibly far" at Oishei, where the hospital relies on philanthropy to ensure that it keeps up on modern technology, equipment, training and support programs, said hospital President Allegra Jaros.

Oishei on Monday unveiled the "West Herr Campus Crossway" on the hospital's second floor, which the hospital said is a connecting point where many patients, families, staff and visitors come through.

"Scott and West Herr have been instrumental to many organizations’ success with their generosity and like Josh, they inspire others to give back, which is what the ‘City of Good Neighbors’ is all about," Jaros said. "We are so fortunate to have two of the most inspirational, genuine and compassionate leaders in Western New York making a positive difference in the lives of the kids and families we care for,” Jaros said.

For Jaros, Monday's announcement could be one of the last public events for the Patricia Allen Fund while she is president of Oishei.

Jaros is leaving at the end of the year to become president of Wolfson Children's Hospital and Children's Health Network in Jacksonville.

This story will be updated.