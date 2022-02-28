Jones reaffirms M&T's commitment to People's deal

The merged bank will serve a wide variety of communities, Jones said.

"The markets our combined bank will share include some that are among the most dynamic in the country, certainly including the cutting-edge Boston biotech hub," he said.

"But, as we have done in Buffalo, we anticipate providing the capital and acumen that help new businesses find their footing and then take off, as well as to serve lower-income and disadvantaged communities whose potential has been, for too long, underserved," he said.

M&T has pledged to maintain a regional headquarters in Bridgeport, Conn., where People's is based.

Jones said People's employees' "professionalism and perseverance has shown through as they have labored to prepare for our merger, even as they have operated under a cloud of uncertainty, both as to regulatory approval and the situation of each individual employee.

"It has not been an easy year for them," he said. "We are indebted to their tireless efforts."

In his letter, Jones also described M&T's efforts to develop new tech talent. Seventy-three people joined M&T through its Technology Development Program last year, and the bank has launched a "community data analytics boot camp" in conjunction with four other employers.

