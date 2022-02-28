Jones reaffirms M&T's commitment to People's deal

M&T Bank Corp. chairman and CEO Rene F. Jones reaffirmed the bank's commitment to its deal for People's United Financial in his annual letter to shareholders.
"We are confident the merger will create long-term value for shareholders, and it has been well-received by investors and analysts," he wrote in the letter, which was dated Feb. 24 and released on Tuesday.
M&T and Connecticut-based People's are awaiting federal regulatory approval for the deal – the last hurdle the two banks need to clear.
Jones said M&T and People's are similar to each other in how they approach the markets where they operate.
"Even though we compete with banks that are 10 to 17 times our size, being one of the most significant, if not the most important, bank in the places we serve is, quite simply, part of a formula for success," Jones wrote.
M&T in February 2021 announced its plan to acquire People's in an all-stock deal valued at $7.6 billion at the time. The two banks recently extended their merger agreement to June 1, as they await word from the Federal Reserve. M&T had hoped to complete the deal in the fourth quarter of 2021.
The merged bank will serve a wide variety of communities, Jones said.
"The markets our combined bank will share include some that are among the most dynamic in the country, certainly including the cutting-edge Boston biotech hub," he said.
"But, as we have done in Buffalo, we anticipate providing the capital and acumen that help new businesses find their footing and then take off, as well as to serve lower-income and disadvantaged communities whose potential has been, for too long, underserved," he said.
M&T has pledged to maintain a regional headquarters in Bridgeport, Conn., where People's is based.
Jones said People's employees' "professionalism and perseverance has shown through as they have labored to prepare for our merger, even as they have operated under a cloud of uncertainty, both as to regulatory approval and the situation of each individual employee.
"It has not been an easy year for them," he said. "We are indebted to their tireless efforts."
In his letter, Jones also described M&T's efforts to develop new tech talent. Seventy-three people joined M&T through its Technology Development Program last year, and the bank has launched a "community data analytics boot camp" in conjunction with four other employers.
Matt Glynn