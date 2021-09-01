John W. Danforth opens first out-of-state office in Columbus

Mechanical contractor John W. Danforth Co. has expanded its operations outside of New York State for the first time, opening a regional office in the Columbus area.

The new office – the firm's sixth regional office – follows work it did in that area for two large data center projects. The office will be led by Vice President and Market Sales Manager Jason Strickle, a 25-year veteran of the mechanical industry.

Founded in Buffalo in 1884, Danforth is one of the largest mechanical contractors in the Northeast, with more than 1,000 employees and offices in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Poughkeepsie and Albany.

“We’re thrilled to continue building on Danforth’s history and tradition by cementing our presence in the Columbus region,” said Danforth CEO Robert Beck. “We have built outstanding relationships with our project partners. I am confident that, by focusing on our commitment to our customers, our people and our core principles, we will continue to succeed and grow.”

