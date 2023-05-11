Former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra is getting into the legal pot business.

Giambra and a partner were among 10 entities across Western New York that were granted licenses Thursday to operate legal cannabis stores in the region by the state Office of Cannabis Management.

Giambra has been an advocate for cannabis legalization going back years. He met his dispensary partner, justice-involved roofer Darcell Thomas, when the two were working on construction projects together.

"We believe, with the team that we've assembled, that we should get going almost immediately," Giambra said. "As long as it takes the state government to move, we're prepared and we're able to move very quickly."

The venture between Giambra and Thomas is called Nickel City Green. Thomas has owned and operated Grider Street specialty contractor Property Upgradez for 14 years. Giambra, a former Buffalo city comptroller, served as Erie County executive from 2000 through 2007.

The nine other local licenses went to:

OCC WNY Ventures, owned by Nicholas Pitillo and Edward F. Gurbacki. Since 2013, Pitillo has owned Osteria 166, an Italian restaurant at 166 Franklin St.

Herbal I.Q., owned by Bradley I. Kyler, owner and operator of excavation and concrete company Bucket Pro in Olean for seven years.

New York Finest Luxury Car and Limousine Service, owned by Steven Rivera, who owned and operated the luxury car service in Yonkers for five years.

Coronado LLC, owned by Samuel J. Coronado II – who owned and operated Salon Coronado in Kenmore for 14 years – and his wife, Aileen Coronado

Devil's Lettuce, owned by Jason J. McGirr, James D. McGirr and Lewis T. Argiro. For 10 years, Jason McGirr owned and operated a commercial subcontracting company.

Erie Treehouse Corp., owned by Rhaukeem Conner, who owned and operated the store Jewelry Box in Syracuse for 10 years.

Canary Cannabis Co., owned by Yeong Choi, owner and operator of restaurant management group Elite Downtown Management.

Empire State Gallery Holdings, owned by Jose R. Gonzalez and JR New York Investments. Gonzalez owned and operated a Brooklyn-based independent ride share company for three years.

EK Green LLC, owned by Matthew H. Krupp and Bryan Eliott. For five years, Krupp owned and operated Cantina Brand.

Of the 50 new licenses granted statewide on Thursday, 45 were in regions previously barred from retail sales by a legal injunction.

“We are super excited that 45 of these actually come from those previously enjoined regions, so we're working to get those folks ready and getting them operational,” said Chris Alexander, executive director at the Office of Cannabis Management.

Last month, the cannabis office awarded four licenses to entities in what it considers the Western Region of New York. Three are based in Western New York, one is in Rochester.

So far, 10 legal pot stores have opened across New York – none in Western New York.

The state has earmarked 22 licenses for Western New York – double the 11 initially planned for the region. All of them are designated for licensees who have been convicted of a cannabis-related offense that occurred before the passage of the Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act in 2021, or had a close relative who was. They must also have experience owning and operating a business in New York.