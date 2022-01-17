Jericho Road plans asylum emergency shelter for former Main Street assisted-living home

A former Buffalo assisted-living and memory-care facility for women that closed a year ago could become an emergency shelter for those seeking asylum in the United States or Canada.

Jericho Road Community Health Center aims to renovate and convert the former Bristol Home at 1500 Main St., enabling the three-story building to handle more than 100 people at any given time. That's more than it held previously as Bristol Home, when it hosted about 60 long-term residents, and more than what's permitted under the city's zoning code.

According to a variance application Jericho Road submitted to the city's Zoning Board of Appeals, the agency plans to modernize the property to provide short-term shelter, food, supportive services and access to legal help for refugees. It is working with Bammel Architects of Orchard Park on a redesign.

The 29,000-square-foot building is laid out with 54 bedrooms, plus private bathrooms, congregate dining and living areas and a commercial kitchen. Jericho Road said it is "well-suited to living accommodation for 100+ residents, in much the same way as it was well-suited to group living under prior ownership."