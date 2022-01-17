Jericho Road plans asylum emergency shelter for former Main Street assisted-living home

A former Buffalo assisted-living and memory-care facility for women that closed a year ago could become an emergency shelter for those seeking asylum in the United States or Canada.
Jericho Road Community Health Center aims to renovate and convert the former Bristol Home at 1500 Main St., enabling the three-story building to handle more than 100 people at any given time. That's more than it held previously as Bristol Home, when it hosted about 60 long-term residents, and more than what's permitted under the city's zoning code.
According to a variance application Jericho Road submitted to the city's Zoning Board of Appeals, the agency plans to modernize the property to provide short-term shelter, food, supportive services and access to legal help for refugees. It is working with Bammel Architects of Orchard Park on a redesign.
The 29,000-square-foot building is laid out with 54 bedrooms, plus private bathrooms, congregate dining and living areas and a commercial kitchen. Jericho Road said it is "well-suited to living accommodation for 100+ residents, in much the same way as it was well-suited to group living under prior ownership."
The organization suggested that the limit of no more than 15 beds in the Green Code "is not an efficient use of this structure," and would not allow the nonprofit "to fulfill its humanitarian mission of providing refugee to as many asylum seekers as possible and practical."
The agency said the neighborhood's "essential character" would remain the same, since the use would still be residential.
Jericho Road has been providing asylum shelter services for more than 30 years through its Vive Shelter program, at 50 Wyoming Ave., but it's been overwhelmed and is temporarily closed to new refugees, according to the agency's website.
Bristol Home was founded more than 154 years, but served a mostly poor population that totaled about 40 women most recently, and closed its Buffalo location a year ago for financial reasons. It still operates a campus in Clarence.
The ZBA will review the variance application when it meets Jan. 19.
Separately, Horizon Health Services – which has been working to overcome neighborhood and business opposition to its plan to convert an office building at 600 Delaware Ave. into a new medical-services clinic – has taken a new approach.
The nonprofit agency is appealing to the Zoning Board to reclassify the proposed use for the building as "medical use" instead of a "human service facility," because the medical designation would allow the use for a clinic without having to get a special-use permit from the Common Council. In turn, that would require fewer approvals for the project, and less opportunity for opponents to block it.
Horizon says it plans to offer "healthcare services provided by medical professionals including physicians, nurse practitioners and licensed mental health professionals." And "these services are medical in nature," and are licensed and overseen by state health care regulatory agencies.
It notes that similar services provided by others – including by BestSelf Behavioral Health at 899 Main Street – are already classified as medical.
By contrast the type of services usually offered by a human services agency – including day shelter, housing, help with personal hygiene or supervision of self-administered medication – "are ancillary to the medical services Horizon provides, and will not be provided by Horizon at this location," the nonprofit organization said. It also repeated that "there are no plans to establish a methadone clinic," which is a major source of concern to neighbors and adjacent businesses.