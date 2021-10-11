Jeremy Jacobs inducted into Gaming Hall of Fame

Delaware North chairman Jeremy Jacobs has been inducted into the American Gaming Association Hall of Fame.
Jacobs is a "pioneer of gaming and hospitality," the organization said in announcing him as part of its 2021 class of inductees.
Delaware North owns or operates gaming destinations in seven U.S. states and Australia, and owns Ruby Seven Studios, a social casino developer. Delaware North has also formed a partnership with Gaming1 to launch Gamewise, a joint venture for sports betting.
