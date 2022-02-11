Jemal's Mohawk Ramp project will have impact far beyond immediate site

Developer Douglas Jemal and city officials want the redevelopment of the Mohawk Ramp to have an impact far beyond the apartments and parking it will bring to the site.
Jemal's plan for the Mohawk Ramp was the unanimous choice of the panel sifting through six competing proposals and how they would help reshape downtown and beyond.
It wasn't what Jemal plans to do with the ramp or the adjacent Simon Electric properties that he also owns. Indeed, his plan had fewer affordable apartments than the other two finalists.
Rather, it is what Jemal promised to do – largely using his own money – for affordable housing, for women and minorities, for alternative transit and infrastructure, and even for the East Side neighborhoods a few blocks away that impressed the city.
“There’s a lot going on. This is a downtown game-changer,” Jemal said. “What set our proposal apart is ours was interactive. It’s more than one thing.”
He added, “I’m looking at the big picture. I’m not looking at the small things. I’m looking at the big things.”
It also didn't hurt that he's doing it without tax credits, tax breaks or other government incentives for affordable housing, although he may pursue historic tax credits on the Simon buildings.
"This isn't about a building," said Brendan Mehaffy, the city's economic development commissioner and executive director of the Office of Strategic Planning. "This is reflective of decades of work ... This very much feels like we've come to a moment."
As part of the plan, Jemal and the city will create a new infrastructure fund of probably $50 million to $60 million to bolster downtown Buffalo and the "near" East Side. Money for the fund will come from the portion of his property taxes that he would have saved on both the Mohawk Ramp and the Simon properties if he applied for tax breaks.
That money will pay for improvements or changes to downtown streets, sidewalks, utilities and other features. The fund also will support the construction or rehab of affordable housing – even single-family homes. That includes not just funding for new construction, but also home repairs that will allow long-time residents to stay in their homes.
And that new fund – along with not seeking state tax credits and grants – will free up the city to use its resources and annual state allocations elsewhere.
"It’s going to take city resources and the private sector joining forces to really accelerate the momentum," said Brandye Merriweather, president of Buffalo Urban Development Corp. "If we’re just looking at the public sector, it’s going to be a much longer-term play."
This would be the second such fund that the city and Jemal have formed, after a similar one at Seneca One tower. But it's not the only pledge Jemal made to win the day on Mohawk. He will also:
• Partner with Medaille College to create an academic and training curriculum for minority and women contractors and developers, who will work with the Douglas Development Corp. team on projects.
• Create a free shuttle system – funded by Jemal, using a bus he already has – that will bring people around a one-mile loop in downtown Buffalo, with pre-determined stops beyond his properties for passengers to board or get off.
• Convert the first floor of the redeveloped Mohawk ramp into a "mobility hub" that goes beyond parking, to include electric-vehicle charging stations – dubbed "Electric Alley" – and options for people to use the shuttle, electric scooters or bicycles to get around downtown.
"His project really stood out for everyone in terms of what he was offering and the benefits that his project would bring to the city downtown," said Lisa Hicks, the city's director of development.
Jemal's Douglas Development Corp. will convert the 629-space ramp at 477 Washington St. into 200 apartments and 800 parking spaces, with ground-floor retail and restaurant space. He beat out a $90 million proposal by BFC Partners and CB Emmanuel and a $73 million project by SAA-EVI and McGuire Development, both of which had many more affordable apartments – 203 and 168, respectively.
But officials say the specifics of the building and what it would look like were only part of what the city was considering.
"We’re trying to not just look at downtown from the perspective of development of individual buildings," Merriweather said.
The Mohawk Ramp is close to significant new developments and initiatives around Ellicott Street – including new affordable housing and an urban grocery at 201 Ellicott. It's also near the 500 block of Main Street, which has long been a focus of concern and now revitalization because it is next to the Hyatt Regency Buffalo hotel and near the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.
"There are few areas that could have represented the city of Buffalo and this region more poorly than the 500 block of Main Street," Mehaffy said.
City leaders also want to accelerate the momentum that downtown Buffalo has been experiencing, with a focus on strengthening its infrastructure, enhancing the appearance, improving the atmosphere for workers and residents and encouraging alternative transportation.
Those are all part of the Race for Place Initiative and a mobility study that – while stressing the need for more city parking – also emphasizes support for other modes of transportation besides cars and walking. Those were key elements of what the city sought when it issued its request-for-proposals for the ramp in December 2020.