Jemal's Mohawk Ramp project will have impact far beyond immediate site

But officials say the specifics of the building and what it would look like were only part of what the city was considering.

"We’re trying to not just look at downtown from the perspective of development of individual buildings," Merriweather said.

The Mohawk Ramp is close to significant new developments and initiatives around Ellicott Street – including new affordable housing and an urban grocery at 201 Ellicott. It's also near the 500 block of Main Street, which has long been a focus of concern and now revitalization because it is next to the Hyatt Regency Buffalo hotel and near the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

"There are few areas that could have represented the city of Buffalo and this region more poorly than the 500 block of Main Street," Mehaffy said.

City leaders also want to accelerate the momentum that downtown Buffalo has been experiencing, with a focus on strengthening its infrastructure, enhancing the appearance, improving the atmosphere for workers and residents and encouraging alternative transportation.

Those are all part of the Race for Place Initiative and a mobility study that – while stressing the need for more city parking – also emphasizes support for other modes of transportation besides cars and walking. Those were key elements of what the city sought when it issued its request-for-proposals for the ramp in December 2020.

