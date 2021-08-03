 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jemal's four-story Elmwood/Bidwell project granted zoning variance
0 comments

Jemal's four-story Elmwood/Bidwell project granted zoning variance

Support this work for $1 a month
Elmwood-Jemal 5

A rendering of Douglas Jemal's proposed new project on Elmwood Avenue at Bidwell Parkway, with Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.

 Provided image

So much for the Elmwood Village's four-story limit, at least in certain cases.

The Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals late last week easily approved variances for lot width and height for Washington developer Douglas Jemal's proposed four-story mixed-use complex at 976 Elmwood Ave.

That's where he plans to renovate and reuse a series of storefronts along Elmwood and Bidwell Parkway with second-floor apartments, while erecting a taller new building in the rear to unify "what has been a hodgepodge of additions and subtractions," said architect Paul Lang of Carmina Wood Morris.

Plans call for a total of 33 apartments and six storefronts "to create the desired density for some additional residential," Lang added. The higher structure is set back from the facade and street, while the separate parcels are being combined for the project to obtain building permits.

A neighbor and ZBA board member Thomas Dearing both voiced some concern about the scale of the rear building, with the neighbor complimenting Jemal for maintaining the historic integrity of the original buildings but calling the addition "something otherworldly" that is out of character with the neighborhood and "blows up at everyone." Concern was also expressed about a lack of parking associated with the project.

But the board ultimately backed the variances anyway. "I think they did a good job designing it," said board member James Hornung Jr. "I don’t believe the height will have an impact."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Don't get scammed out of your retirement

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Elmwood Avenue boutique closing after 5 years
Business Local

Elmwood Avenue boutique closing after 5 years

  • Updated

An Elmwood Avenue boutique will close after 5 years. Red Siren, at 976 Elmwood Ave., will close its doors, the company announced on its Facebook page. The clothing store opened in the Shops at HarborCenter in 2015 but relocated to Elmwood Avenue near Bidwell Avenue in 2017 when HarborCenter took out its small section of retail shops along Canalside.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News