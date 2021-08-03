Jemal's four-story Elmwood/Bidwell project granted zoning variance

So much for the Elmwood Village's four-story limit, at least in certain cases.

The Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals late last week easily approved variances for lot width and height for Washington developer Douglas Jemal's proposed four-story mixed-use complex at 976 Elmwood Ave.

That's where he plans to renovate and reuse a series of storefronts along Elmwood and Bidwell Parkway with second-floor apartments, while erecting a taller new building in the rear to unify "what has been a hodgepodge of additions and subtractions," said architect Paul Lang of Carmina Wood Morris.

Plans call for a total of 33 apartments and six storefronts "to create the desired density for some additional residential," Lang added. The higher structure is set back from the facade and street, while the separate parcels are being combined for the project to obtain building permits.

A neighbor and ZBA board member Thomas Dearing both voiced some concern about the scale of the rear building, with the neighbor complimenting Jemal for maintaining the historic integrity of the original buildings but calling the addition "something otherworldly" that is out of character with the neighborhood and "blows up at everyone." Concern was also expressed about a lack of parking associated with the project.

But the board ultimately backed the variances anyway. "I think they did a good job designing it," said board member James Hornung Jr. "I don’t believe the height will have an impact."

