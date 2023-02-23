Douglas Development Corp. will likely have to tear down some of the work that its contractors did on the brick facade and roofline of the historic Meidenbauer House, after the Buffalo Preservation Board harshly scolded the developer and its architect this month for making hasty but significant alterations without approvals.

Instead of just stabilizing the 150-year-old building at 204 High St. and replacing the failing roof – as initially agreed to and expected – workers for Douglas added several layers of brick in a few places throughout the structure, effectively changing the height and widening the angle of the roofline to gain more space on the third floor for loft apartments.

"You had to replace the roof, but that did not mean you had to change the roof pitch and the height of the walls, which in my opinion we would not have approved, because you’re changing the appearance of the building," said Anthony James, an architect and board member.

The developer also temporarily installed new vinyl-clad windows to seal up the building, although officials said those were always intended to be replaced with more authentic replicas of the originals.

"I can’t believe this is a historic district, a historic landmark, and they’re putting in vinyl windows," said Tim Tielman, founder and executive director for the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture. "It’s just a butchery that’s going on. They have utterly physically changed the building."

Much of that work hadn't been cleared by the Preservation Board, which has jurisdiction because of the historic nature of the property and the district in which it sits. In fact, the board wasn't even aware of the extra brickwork and roof redesign until early this month – even though it's been ongoing since last June.

"What was submitted has basically been built and was permitted without our authority and review," said Board Chair Gwen Howard.

Now, though, some of that may have to be removed in a compromise, as the board reasserts control. "There will be some surgery to the existing conditions," said architect Julian Looney, a principal with Antunovich Associates, which works with the developer and its owner, Douglas Jemal. "I’m still tinkering with my model to make sure what’s possible, what’s not possible. But there will be some demolition."

Looney said he will bring a new plan to the panel when it meets on March 2.

The change in plans comes just over two weeks after the company was called on the carpet by board members during a routine meeting to review Jemal's certificate application for changes to the building. Howard was particularly blunt as she took Looney and Douglas Development Director Greg Baker to task during a meeting this month after the panel realized what had happened.

"I really want to work with you. We all do," said Howard, herself an architect. "But you knew it was a landmark district. You knew every eye was going to be on you. You knew that it was an important component of our community, that this building is really important. And you just went on and did whatever the hell you wanted."

The criticism represents a rare slap to the Washington, D.C.-based real estate company, which plans to restore the three-story residence – actually a combination of two brick houses – while renovating it into seven one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Initially, it was only supposed to tear down a garage and stabilize the building last year, in preparation for the upcoming rehab. But its crews got a little ahead of themselves.

"We were trying to get this thing stabilized as quickly as possible, and they saw an opportunity to get it closed up," Looney said. "They just wanted to move quickly, and we didn’t hit all or proper channels."

Eagle-eyed local residents and preservationists had already voiced concern about the vinyl windows.

But that's also when the panel learned what else the developer's workers had done.

"You took out windows. You didn’t put them back. You changed the roofline significantly on two of the three buildings, and you didn’t even build what was on the plans that you submitted," Howard said. "I don’t know what to do. You’re not making it easier. You’re tripping over yourselves."