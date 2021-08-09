Jemal's Elmwood-Bidwell project wins final approval – with original window plan

On second thought, go back to what you had before.

That's what the Buffalo Planning Board effectively told architects for Douglas Jemal on Monday, as the panel gave final approval to the Washington developer's proposal for a new mixed-use project at Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway.

Douglas Jemal's Elmwood-Bidwell project faces little resistance at Planning Board The proposal was met with hardly a peep of opposition despite the developer's intention to demolish a small structure in back, and then nearly double the size of the entire project.

Last month, board members and some neighbors balked at the appearance of the planned four-story rear apartment building at 976 Elmwood, with its large industrial-style windows on the upper floors. But board members decided Monday that the original design was actually better than the alternatives that architects at Carmina Wood Morris PC had come up with. In fact, the redesign had already received mixed reviews from within the community as well.

"I know I was the leader of the charge on the windows, but I've got to admit, I like the original," Planning Board Vice Chair Cynthia Schwartz said. "The architects were right in the first place."