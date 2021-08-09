Jemal's Elmwood-Bidwell project wins final approval – with original window plan

On second thought, go back to what you had before.
That's what the Buffalo Planning Board effectively told architects for Douglas Jemal on Monday, as the panel gave final approval to the Washington developer's proposal for a new mixed-use project at Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway.
The proposal was met with hardly a peep of opposition despite the developer's intention to demolish a small structure in back, and then nearly double the size of the entire project.
Last month, board members and some neighbors balked at the appearance of the planned four-story rear apartment building at 976 Elmwood, with its large industrial-style windows on the upper floors. But board members decided Monday that the original design was actually better than the alternatives that architects at Carmina Wood Morris PC had come up with. In fact, the redesign had already received mixed reviews from within the community as well.
"I know I was the leader of the charge on the windows, but I've got to admit, I like the original," Planning Board Vice Chair Cynthia Schwartz said. "The architects were right in the first place."
Even the preservation community agreed. The large windows had been deliberately proposed to clearly distinguish the new construction in back from the historic two-story storefront buildings that line the street in front, and which are being retained and renovated as part of the project. That also fit with federal and state historic preservation guidelines to ensure that new buildings don't appear to compete with the past.
"This project represents what can happen when developers respect the character and desires of the community," Preservation Buffalo Niagara Executive Director Jessie Fisher wrote in a letter that was read aloud to the board. "There is no reason the new fabric cannot be successfully introduced into a historic district."
The board did, however, direct Jemal and his team to change out corrugated metal panels for smooth or flat metal panels on the rooftop parapet that shields the mechanical equipment from view.
The approval, coming in the wake of the Zoning Board of Appeals granting a variance for the project's height, will allow 12 months of construction to begin on the $15 million project. Jemal plans to renovate the existing two-story buildings while adding the rear structure to unify the 38,852-square-foot complex, which will have a total of 33 apartments and six ground-floor storefronts.
The Buffalo Planning Board has called a rare special meeting for August in order to push through three pending projects that received zoning variances at the end of July and need only site plan approval before they can break ground.
Also on Monday, the board approved:
• The renovation and expansion of the McCarley Gardens low-income housing community at 172 Goodell St., just south of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, by longtime owner St. John Baptist Church and Brooklyn-based affordable housing developer BFC Partners.
• The revised and expanded proposal by Great Point Media for its Niagara Studio at 1155 Niagara St., now including two additional 5,000-square-foot "black-box" sound stages in addition to the original 20,000-square foot stage.