Jemal's Elmwood-Bidwell project faces little resistance at Planning Board

The Elmwood Village has long been like a third rail for real estate developers: Touch any of its buildings – let alone demolish anything or build too high – and you'll risk the shock of your life.

Then there's Douglas Jemal.

The Washington developer's proposal to redevelop a multi-building complex at the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway met with hardly a peep of opposition from anyone in the community when it came before the city Planning Board on Monday. That's despite his intention to demolish a small structure in back, and then nearly double the size of the entire project.

Jemal plans to renovate the two-story structures in front, and then construct a four-story addition in the rear to create 33 apartments and six storefronts – up from perhaps 19 apartments that most recently existed in the dilapidated buildings. The construction would be set back far from the street facade, but it's higher than allowed by code, so he needs variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals, which meets on Thursday.

Yet only two people spoke out with any criticism, and neither was strenuously opposed, especially after Jemal's deputy pre-empted one of them by announcing a change in the design that effectively dulled the thrust of her comments.