Jemal teams up with Ciminelli on Elmwood-Bidwell renovation project

The developers already have a relationship – Ciminelli's brokerage division, Newmark Ciminelli, handles the commercial leasing for Jemal at Seneca One tower – but have not previously worked on a development project together.

"We don’t normally do partners, but we certainly have a relationship with Ciminelli, and we like Paul and the family," Millstein said.

"It is our hope that we can continue to collaborate on many projects, embodying our shared vision of growth for our community," said Ciminelli spokeswoman Anne Duggan. "We are hopeful that our collaboration will bring new ideas and visions to many of our properties, including the renovation work at Elmwood Bidwell.”

It had planned to demolish all the existing structures on those sites and erect a pair of large new residential buildings – dubbed Arbor + Reverie – but was forced to abandon those plans because of community opposition.

It has since sold about half of the properties to others – including five to Whitesand Family LP, which is putting up its own project next to the former J.P. Bullfeathers restaurant. But it retained the block from Potomac to Bidwell.