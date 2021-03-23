Jemal teams up with Ciminelli on Elmwood-Bidwell renovation project

Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. has a new partner for its renovation project at Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway: Douglas Jemal.
Jemal – who normally doesn't work with partners on projects – has teamed up with Paul Ciminelli's company to restore the blocklong complex that stretches along Elmwood from Bidwell to Potomac Avenue.
The set of two- and three-story red-brick buildings includes 978-988 Elmwood, as well as 585 and 587 Potomac around the corner. Ciminelli also owns the white corner building at 976 Elmwood – at Bidwell – that housed the former Red Siren women's fashion boutique, which closed in January 2020.
"It's an easy project. It's a redo," said Paul Millstein, vice president and head of development for Douglas Development Corp.
Millstein called it a "spectacular block," and said there are no plans to demolish anything or build anything taller than what's there.
He said the goal of the project – estimated at $3 million to $5 million – is "just to restore that block, the way it was when it was built, put the facades back to their original grandeur."
The upstairs apartments will be renovated, while on the ground floor, workers will "strip the facades off that have been bastardized for years," Millstein added. "That block will shine."
The developers already have a relationship – Ciminelli's brokerage division, Newmark Ciminelli, handles the commercial leasing for Jemal at Seneca One tower – but have not previously worked on a development project together.
"We don’t normally do partners, but we certainly have a relationship with Ciminelli, and we like Paul and the family," Millstein said.
"It is our hope that we can continue to collaborate on many projects, embodying our shared vision of growth for our community," said Ciminelli spokeswoman Anne Duggan. "We are hopeful that our collaboration will bring new ideas and visions to many of our properties, including the renovation work at Elmwood Bidwell.”
It had planned to demolish all the existing structures on those sites and erect a pair of large new residential buildings – dubbed Arbor + Reverie – but was forced to abandon those plans because of community opposition.
It has since sold about half of the properties to others – including five to Whitesand Family LP, which is putting up its own project next to the former J.P. Bullfeathers restaurant. But it retained the block from Potomac to Bidwell.
Last fall, Ciminelli notified the remaining tenants that it would terminate their leases at the end of last year so it could proceed with renovations, although it insisted it was not legally evicting them.
Millstein said the renovation project is in design right now, and should be under construction within three months, with completion in six months, before the space is put back on the market for lease. He said the number of units should remain similar, although they may reconfigure them somewhat.
"It’ll look great," he said. "We want to build it, get it right, make it shine and we’ll be very involved in picking the right tenants."