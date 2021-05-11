Jemal: Simon Electric properties will be redeveloped regardless of Mohawk Ramp

The first phase includes 200 residential apartments – 10% dedicated for affordable housing – and 4,500 square feet of commercial space, with a combination of a restaurant or cafe, a research and development lab and ground-floor retail. The parking ramp itself – which would be retained – would also be expanded to 800 parking spaces.

The second phase would add another 400 new apartments at two Simon properties adjacent to the ramp, with 10% of the units for affordable housing.

"It's a natural tie-in, between the Simon properties and the Mohawk Ramp," he said.

He noted the streetscape and infrastructure improvements planned for Ellicott Street, and the Race for Place initiative championed by Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown.

"If you just did the Mohawk by itself, you just did another building. One place doesn't make a place. It has to be a community."

Jemal said the Simon component was already in the works before the city even put the Mohawk Ramp into play late last year. He said it fits into his overall strategy to create a critical mass of new apartments and other activities in downtown Buffalo, luring more people into the city.

"It was always my objective to make it a living downtown," he said. "If that's not a race for place, I don't know what is."

