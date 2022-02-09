Jemal set to buy East Side industrial warehouse

Developer Douglas Jemal isn’t satisfied with just buying properties in downtown Buffalo, Black Rock and Amherst.

Now he wants to take part in reviving Buffalo’s East Side, too.

The Washington, D.C.-based developer is buying a 32,698-square-foot warehouse at 368 Sycamore St. – his first purchase in that part of the city. The property is currently owned and occupied by Concept Logistics, formerly Concept International Transportation, which relocated to Larkinville.

But this time, he’s also not sure about his plans yet.

Jemal said he bought the three-story warehouse building on “spec,” but doesn’t have a prospective tenant lined up yet.

He’s also not certain if it will remain industrial or become office space. Jemal’s not currently planning a residential conversion, although “it’s a possibility,” he said.