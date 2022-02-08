Jemal selected to redevelop Mohawk Ramp

Washington developer Douglas Jemal, continuing his march through Buffalo's big real estate projects, has been selected by city officials to redevelop the Mohawk Ramp into a mixed-use complex that would include new apartments above an expanded ramp.
Officials said Tuesday that Jemal's Douglas Development Corp. beat out two other finalists in winning the highly coveted opportunity to convert the 629-space parking ramp into a multi-story building that would include 200 apartments and 800 parking spaces. That includes the addition of two more levels to the ramp itself, with the apartments on top.
The project by Jemal and architectural firm Antunovich Associates – expected to cost well over $100 million – would also include a restaurant and retailer on the ground floor. And it would feature a research and development lab as a unique component.
Additionally, the overall concept will incorporate Jemal's planned redevelopment of the former Simon Electric buildings and properties, which are located on 1.8 acres of nearby land on Ellicott Street that he recently acquired from company owner Bert Simon. Those are located on prime real estate in the heart of downtown Buffalo, providing Jemal with the opportunity to bring even more change to the city's core.
Jemal said he was holding off on doing any work on those properties, pending the outcome of the Mohawk selection process, but now he plans to convert those buildings into another 400 apartments, using the Mohawk Ramp to provide parking for those tenants.
"It serves a very important function, because now you're not using the Simon properties as parking," he said.
Approximately 15% of units will be affordable housing, about 90 units total, while the rest will be market rate.
That's fewer affordable apartments than either of the other finalists that Jemal beat out, but the city appeared to like his overall plan better.
Now the developer has to put together a financing package, reach a purchase contract with the city and acquire the ramp, obtain municipal approvals for the project and get started on what Jemal said will be a three-phase project that will take at least five years, if not 10.
The first phase will add two more parking levels, along with the ground-floor retail, while converting the first of the Simon properties to apartments. The rest of the Simon holdings will follow in phase two, followed by the Mohawk apartments in phase three. Construction is not expected to begin before 2023.
This is just the latest acquisition and redevelopment project by Jemal, who hasn't stopped working on efforts to remake downtown Buffalo since coming to the city six years ago to buy the vacant Seneca One tower. Since then, he's also purchased the Statler, the Hyatt Regency Buffalo, the former police headquarters that is now the Police Apartments and the Mahoney State Office Building, which is slated to become a boutique hotel.
And he's seeking to capitalize on the growing momentum nearby, including on Main Street, where he owns the Hyatt and three other buildings that he plans to redevelop with 30 apartments and ground-floor retail.
Besides Jemal, the finalists included:
• A $90 million, eight-story building proposed by CB Emmanuel, BFC Partners, Carmina Wood and GO Buffalo Niagara, featuring 203 affordable apartments, 285 parking spaces, a GObike parking station, a restaurant, a fitness center, and retail or co-working space.
• A dual-tower complex by SAA-EVI and McGuire Development, consisting of seven- and 12-story sections, with 233 apartments – 168 affordable – and 268 parking spaces. The $73 million venture also would have included a rooftop restaurant, ground-floor retail and amenities, a dog park and playground and an incubation hub focused on minority- and women-owned businesses from the East Side.