A former public school on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo is being targeted for redevelopment into about 100 market-rate apartments, after developer Douglas Jemal beat out three other proposals for the Black Rock site – including one that would have created housing for resettled refugees.

Jemal's Douglas Development Corp. was selected last month as designated developer for the former Black Rock Academy and P.S. 51, concluding a process that began last November while adding another property to his growing portfolio of projects throughout the city.

Located on 1.74 acres at 101 Hertel, the 67,952-square-foot school complex was constructed in two stages in 1894-1895 and then in 1927-1928. It's one of the city's only remaining intact school buildings from the 19th century. It later became Black Rock Academy, serving students from pre-K through eighth grade, until it closed in 2005.

Jemal's proposal calls for restoring both buildings and converting them into apartments, with on-site parking in the rear. According to a memo from the city's Office of Strategic Planning to the Common Council, Jemal "intends to embrace the school history and create a unique high-end experience."

Jemal agreed to pay $354,000 to purchase the school, using its own funds, and with no contingencies and a closing date to be set by the city. The developer will use bank financing and possibly state and federal historic tax credits to fund the redevelopment project, which is expected to take about one year to complete. Jemal also agreed to the city's standard minority and women workforce goals.

The new project comes as Jemal is already working on several other ventures, notably in the so-called "Electric District," where he is spending $155 million to redevelop the Mohawk Ramp, the former Simon Electric Co. buildings and the Burns Building. Ultimately, those combined projects will create more than 600 apartments and ground-floor retail space along Ellicott Street and adjoining streets, while expanding the ramp's parking capacity.

He already owns the Burns and Simon properties, and is buying the 627-space ramp at 477 Washington St. from the city for $3 million. Plans call for adding 300 more parking spaces to the ramp with two new levels, underneath 200 apartments on four floors.

Meanwhile, he's renovating the six-story Burns at 23 E. Huron St. to create 32 market-rate apartments, attaching a new four-story structure on vacant land at 31 E. Huron that will have 15 more apartments, and renovating an existing three-story building at 348 Ellicott with five units, according to a construction loan filed in July with the Erie County Clerk's Office. The new four-story building will also contain 9,500 square feet of commercial space.

That's a change from Jemal's previous plan to demolish the Ellicott building and construct a six-story building on three lots. But with financing secured, that work is poised to begin. He's also started work at 61 Terrace, where he plans to construct a nine-story building on a surface parking lot surrounded by highway loops, with five floors of parking underneath four floors of apartments.

This was the city's second attempt in recent years to find a new use for the school, after the first one was derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Officials issued their first request for proposals in early March 2020, just days before the state shut down all activity and sent workers home for months to try to control and spread of the disease.

A new RFP was issued Nov. 4, 2022, using the multiple-listing service, and the city received four proposals by Dec. 5. The memo did not identify the other bidders besides Jemal, but stated that one proposed to redevelop the school into 50 to 60 units of "new, sustainable and affordable rental housing for seniors," while another proposed "housing of some kind" but with "no clear plan."

The fourth applicant proposed to team up with Jewish Family Services – one of the city's designated refugee resettlement agencies – to develop a 50-unit "mixed-income and supportive housing project" that "targets resettled refugees," with units aimed at residents earning between 30% and 80% of the area median income.

"JFS houses hundreds of families every year and finding affordable housing based on the reality of wage-earning capacity in the region has become more and more challenging," said Molly Carr, CEO of JFS. "We are always looking to find new or alternative ways to ensure affordable, quality housing for the folks we work with."

"We refuse to put our families in substandard housing," Carr added. "We do housing support across all of our programs, but the refugee programming is the heaviest lift."

The memo did not indicate why Jemal's was chosen over the others, but noted that the proposals were evaluated based on factors such as the completeness of the plan, project readiness, the experience and qualifications of the developer, the project timeline for completion, and finances like the budget and cost effectiveness.

Under the agreement with Jemal, the developer has one year to negotiate a purchase contract, and must submit a detailed site plan for the project and construction plans for review by the city, as well as monthly progress reports and proof of financing.