Jemal seeks to take control of Seneca One underground garage from city

Douglas Jemal is ready to park his money in downtown Buffalo.
The Washington developer already owns Seneca One tower and the 816-space parking ramp across the road on Washington Street. But now he's eager to also take over control and management of the tower's underground garage from the city.
Jemal – who is spending more than $150 million on the redevelopment of the tower complex – has asked the city to transfer ownership of the 457-space interior garage at Seneca One to Jemal's Seneca LLC, giving up the city's right to possess and operate the facility six months early.
That means the city is forgoing up to $210,000 in additional net income from parking fees for that time period. But it also means the city doesn't have to make more than $500,000 in repairs that it otherwise would have been obligated to complete.
"This results in a win-win," Parking Commissioner Kevin Helfer said. "It is a financial positive for us. Douglas Development's positive is that they have some time now before full occupancy to do the repairs."
The garage was originally built by the city as part of the former headquarters of Marine Midland Bank – later One HSBC Center and now Seneca One tower – under a May 1970 agreement with CC&F Buffalo Development Co. Inc. It is separate from the parking ramp, which Jemal already owns, and which is managed by Allpro Parking LLC.
The garage has been run under the auspices of Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps, on behalf of the city, but at subsidized low rates. Under the original agreement, ownership of the parking garage was supposed to revert to the building's owner after 50 years. That was 17 months ago.
At that time, Jemal – who purchased the tower complex in 2016 – reclaimed ownership or "fee title" to the indoor parking facility, under a notice filed on May 18, 2020. But he agreed to let the city retain the right to possess and operate it for another 24 months, until May 18, 2022.
Now, though, he and the city have agreed to turn over the ramp in advance. Under the proposal from Helfer that is being considered by the Common Council, Jemal would take possession of the ramp "as is," releasing the city from all liability and obligations to maintain or repair it.
"It was just a mutual agreement between us and BCAR of getting out of the parking business," Jemal said. "They asked us, and we agreed to take it on earlier. It’s inevitable."
Among the necessary repairs that Jemal will assume, Helfer cited electric garage door openers that no longer work, spalling and pitted concrete on the lower level, and repainting and restriping of walls and floors. Jemal said he has already installed new lights, did some repainting and completed some deferred maintenance.
The garage will now be managed by Allpro.
Besides Seneca One, the developer also owns or is redeveloping the Statler, the Police Apartments, the Hyatt Regency Buffalo, the former Mahoney State Office Building, and the Boulevard Mall in Amherst. He is renovating the Hyatt with both an interior and exterior facelift, and also plans to redevelop much of the Richardson-Olmsted Complex, as well as a vacant parking lot at 61 Terrace in Buffalo.