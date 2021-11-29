Jemal seeks to take control of Seneca One underground garage from city

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The garage has been run under the auspices of Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps, on behalf of the city, but at subsidized low rates. Under the original agreement, ownership of the parking garage was supposed to revert to the building's owner after 50 years. That was 17 months ago.

At that time, Jemal – who purchased the tower complex in 2016 – reclaimed ownership or "fee title" to the indoor parking facility, under a notice filed on May 18, 2020. But he agreed to let the city retain the right to possess and operate it for another 24 months, until May 18, 2022.

Now, though, he and the city have agreed to turn over the ramp in advance. Under the proposal from Helfer that is being considered by the Common Council, Jemal would take possession of the ramp "as is," releasing the city from all liability and obligations to maintain or repair it.

"It was just a mutual agreement between us and BCAR of getting out of the parking business," Jemal said. "They asked us, and we agreed to take it on earlier. It’s inevitable."