Jemal seeks to raise height of Elmwood-Bidwell project to five floors

Sixteen months after winning city approval for a four-story redevelopment at Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway, Douglas Jemal now wants to add a fifth floor and almost 30 more apartments to the project in order to generate more income and offset the sharply higher costs of restoring the older structures.

Jemal's Douglas Development Corp. said the additional apartments – which would bring the total to 50 residences – are needed "to make the project financially viable," after the costs of the venture "dramatically increased," according to a letter from architect Paul R. Lang to the Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals.

In the letter, which accompanied an application for another zoning variance at 976 and 982 Elmwood and 583 Potomac Ave., the developer cited additional work that caused extensive schedule delays and design revisions.

Jemal is planning to renovate a series of historic storefronts along Elmwood and Bidwell Parkway with second-floor apartments, while hollowing out the center and rear to erect a taller building in back that would unify what Lang previously described as "a hodgepodge of additions and subtractions."

A total of eight vacant structures are currently on the site. The higher new building would be set back from the street to maintain the historic appearance and neighborhood feel.

Plans for the previous $15 million mixed-use project called for 33 apartments and six ground-floor storefronts on the half-acre site, with four floors in back, to provide the density that was needed to support the project and create more activity.

But when his crews began demolition and stabilization work, they quickly found that the structures along Elmwood Avenue were in worse condition than anticipated, requiring even more substantial removal and stabilization work, Lang said.

That's what led to the conclusion that more apartments were needed to sustain the project. And the only way to do it was to add another floor, the developer and architects realized.

"The development team remained dedicated to our original design intent and community promise to respect the historic character as much as possible," Lang wrote. He cited the pledge to preserve "stand-alone houses" along Bidwell Parkway and Potomac Avenue, as well as storefronts on Elmwood, and to keep the construction at least "one structural bay" back from the primary facades along Elmwood and Potomac.

The project still entails 7,275-square-feet of first-floor retail and apartments above and in back. The existing residential properties at Bidwell and Potomac will be kept and restored, along with carriage houses in the rear.

Lang said the design team looked at other options to gain the density without more height but other proposals would have violated the "historic fabric, which was a non-start for the development team."

The ZBA will meet Dec. 14. Besides the new variance, the project again needs Planning Board approval.