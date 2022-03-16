Jemal ready to start on Mohawk Ramp before June

Douglas Jemal hopes to begin the redevelopment of the Mohawk Ramp in Buffalo within 60 days – even before he takes ownership of the property from the city.

Initial preparations have begun, with a study underway of the structural strength of the facility. Workers have begun boring holes into the sidewalk, foundation and ground around the exterior of the structure as well as inside the facility, extending to a depth of 30 to 40 feet down.

They're testing the layers of soil and exposing the foundation footings to determine how much weight they can support and what additional work would be needed to reinforce the building before Jemal adds more parking and apartments on top of what exists.

"That’ll tell our engineers and us what we need to do," Paul Millstein, executive vice president of Douglas Development Corp., and chief deputy to Jemal, said Wednesday.

Millstein said that process can be completed within 30 days, after which he'll put the design out to bid for the construction work.

Meanwhile, city officials hope to complete the sale of the property to Jemal in June. Jemal had proposed a purchase price of at least $3 million, but that could increase, depending on an appraisal.