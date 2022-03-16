Jemal ready to start on Mohawk Ramp before June

Douglas Jemal hopes to begin the redevelopment of the Mohawk Ramp in Buffalo within 60 days – even before he takes ownership of the property from the city.
Initial preparations have begun, with a study underway of the structural strength of the facility. Workers have begun boring holes into the sidewalk, foundation and ground around the exterior of the structure as well as inside the facility, extending to a depth of 30 to 40 feet down.
They're testing the layers of soil and exposing the foundation footings to determine how much weight they can support and what additional work would be needed to reinforce the building before Jemal adds more parking and apartments on top of what exists.
"That’ll tell our engineers and us what we need to do," Paul Millstein, executive vice president of Douglas Development Corp., and chief deputy to Jemal, said Wednesday.
Millstein said that process can be completed within 30 days, after which he'll put the design out to bid for the construction work.
Meanwhile, city officials hope to complete the sale of the property to Jemal in June. Jemal had proposed a purchase price of at least $3 million, but that could increase, depending on an appraisal.
Jemal plans to spend $45 million to redevelop the Mohawk Ramp, adding two more floors of parking and four floors of 200 apartments on top of the existing 627-space facility. He also plans to spend $110 million to redevelop the adjacent Simon Electric properties, with 400 more apartments and retail space. The project will take several years.
"Everything needs repair," he said. "It's always going to take longer and cost more."
Jemal beat out five other bidders to become designated developer for the downtown parking garage. He is trying to fast-track his newest project to advance his larger plan to create what he's dubbed "The Electric District" in the zone around Washington, Ellicott and Huron streets.
That area includes the former Simon Electric properties that he previously acquired. It encompasses some restaurants, bars and residential buildings, but also a number of vacant buildings and parking lots.
"We see an opportunity to take Ellicott Street and bring it all together," Jemal said. "You see all these holes and spots and you don't see people walking around. You have to put Humpty Dumpty back together again. This was once a vibrant, active area of the city."
This is the latest in a series of projects that Jemal has taken on since coming to Buffalo six years ago to buy and redevelop Seneca One tower. Besides the Police Apartments, Hyatt Regency Buffalo and the Statler.
He expects to start construction this spring on his nine-story parking and apartment building inside a highway loop at 61 Terrace, and plans to make an announcement within the next couple of weeks about his redevelopment of much of the Richardson-Olmsted Complex.
He's also preparing to close on his purchase of the former Mahoney State Office Building on Niagara Square within the next 60 days. And he just acquired an industrial property on Sycamore Street, although he's not yet sure what he will do with it.
That's prompted concerns in the community that he's taking on too much.
Brendan Mehaffy, the city's economic development commissioner, noted that Jemal has over 3 million square feet of space under construction – not just ownership – at any one time. That's the equivalent of three Seneca One towers.
And Jemal noted that Douglas Development has been the largest developer in Washington for the last three years – not including "my part-time job in Buffalo."
"My whole life has been overextended. I live on a wing and a prayer," he said.