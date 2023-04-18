Developer Douglas Jemal is getting ready to start work converting a vacant East Side warehouse into a technology training campus for Bitwise Industries, which hopes to cultivate a diverse local workforce with the in-demand skills to succeed in sought-after jobs.

Jemal's Douglas Development Corp. plans to convert the three-story warehouse at 368 Sycamore St. into the California-based firm's Buffalo hub, where it will house its operations and hold classes.

Founded as a coding bootcamp in Fresno in 2013 and funded with venture-capital money, Bitwise seeks to develop scalable technology economies in under-represented cities, using software and systems like Salesforce and Docusign along with its own product development.

Bitwise now has or is planning campuses in nine additional cities, including Buffalo, and recently received an $80 million investment from several entities to support its growth.

"It’s a great addition to Buffalo," Jemal said. "They're a fantastic operation."

Jemal acquired the 32,698-square-foot building from Concept Logistics in March 2022, paying $615,000. At the time, he didn't have a tenant lined up, and wasn't sure if it would remain industrial or would become office space. The building, which is located in an Opportunity Zone, has two loading docks and 16-foot ceilings.

Under plans by Antunovich Associates, the 32,698-square-foot warehouse will include office space on all three floors, along with a cafe and day care on the first floor.

"It's all technology and computers. It's hip space," Jemal said. "It’s a day care center, a lot of ancillary things to make it part of the community."

Jemal said the $4 million project is expected to last about three to four months, with Bitwise moving in by September.

The 0.74-acre site is zoned as "mixed-use edge," but the developer is seeking variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals on April 19 for insufficient ground-floor transparency of just 45% and an excessive blank wall on the ground floor, both on the front facade.

According to its variance application, Douglas Development plans to put in new windows in the original window openings in the masonry, including some that were filled in with brick, but without enlarging those openings to achieve a 70% glass facade as the Green Code requires. That "restores the building to its original appearance and maintains the character of the building," without compromising the existing brick through structural modifications.

"The proposed solution is the structurally practical solution," the company wrote.

The upper floors, by contrast, will have twice the amount of glass that's required, "increasing the transparency of the building as a whole."