Jemal nears closing on purchase of 61 Terrace loop-lot

Developer Douglas Jemal expects to complete his purchase of a donut-shaped city-owned surface parking lot in downtown Buffalo by the end of this month, enabling him to move forward with plans for a nine-story mixed-use parking and apartment building.

Jemal's Douglas Development Corp. has been working for months to complete a purchase-and-sale agreement with the city and the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency, which separately own the parcels that make up the 0.9-acre site at 61 Terrace, according to a letter to the city from project attorney Lindsey E. Haubenreich.

That's the 110-space parking lot that is surrounded by the highway loop connecting the Niagara Thruway and the Skyway, adjacent to Jemal's Seneca One Tower and the Pearl Street Grill & Brewery. He already has designated-developer agreements for the property, and the city tentatively approved a $1.5 million sale of the property in February – $1.07 million for BURA and $407,000 for the city, based on their ownership proportions.

Upon closing, Jemal intends to construct a new tower with a five-story concrete parking ramp with 300 spaces, under four floors of apartments consisting of 148 studio through three-bedroom units. Construction on the $45 million project is expected to take at least 18 months and likely two years, with completion in 2024.

But the deal has taken longer to close than expected. The project already received four variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals in October 2021, as well as site plan approval from the city Planning Board a few days later, and a special-use permit from the Common Council in November. But since no building permit has been issued, both the variances and site plan approval will expire by the end of this month, and the permit will expire next month.

The developer must still apply to the state Brownfield Cleanup Program to remediate any environmental contamination before starting redevelopment, Haubenreich wrote. That would delay the process further, so Jemal is asking the city for a one-year extension on all three city approvals, starting with the Planning Board on Monday.