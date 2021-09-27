Jemal lays out unusual plan for Statler parking

Imagine looping through the historic century-old Statler in your car, weaving up ramps and trying to find a parking space amid the once-decadent hotel floors where cream-of-the-crop guests once danced or slept.
You might even get one by a window from which one of Buffalo's leading luminaries peered out during the Roaring '20s. Or you could park on the third-floor roof, facing the convention center, but next to your apartment.
After decades of neglect and several years of labor to restore the grandeur of the lower floors, the rest of the Statler is coming back – including part of it as a hotel.
Having trouble envisioning it? So were members of the Buffalo Planning Board – until developer Douglas Jemal's lead architect laid it out on diagrams that showed how traffic would flow through six levels of the grand brick edifice on Niagara Square, alongside its banquet rooms, apartments and even a Turkish bath.
"We’re really getting into the weeds, but it’s fascinating," said Planning Board Vice Chair Cynthia Schwartz, after Julian Looney from Antunovich Associates and Jemal's deputy, Paul Millstein, explained the details of the project.
It's also complex and still evolving, even from just a week ago, with more specifics that became available during the meeting. As of Monday, there's more than 150 fewer apartments than originally envisioned – replaced by 183 hotel rooms and about 100 more parking spaces.
Washington developer Douglas Jemal is now seeking city approvals for his ambitious plan to construct a new nine-story building with parking and apartments, on a vacant, city-owned lot surrounded by the Skyway loop.
But those fresh changes and the ongoing environmental review of the project also meant that the Planning Board could not yet approve the project without adequate time for public review. The board even left a public hearing open for at least two weeks for continued community input.
Jemal – the Washington-based developer who has taken Buffalo by storm in the last five years – is planning to spend upwards of $100 million to $150 million to bring the 18-story Statler back to life, with a new blend of banquet and event space, apartments, hotel rooms, shops and parking.
"The purpose of this project is to make the Statler a Buffalo destination once again," said project attorney Lindsey Haubenreich of Phillips Lytle LLP.
At the same time, he's also trying to respect the iconic building's original design and legacy – not only because that's his goal, but also because this project will rely heavily on federal and state historic tax credits to fund the work. So while some facade alterations and repairs are needed, any exterior changes are limited.
"We're trying to respect as much of the historical fabric as we can," said Millstein, executive vice president of Douglas Development Corp. "We can't do it without the tax credits. It's not an option."
Jemal's current plan for the 800,000-square-foot complex calls for:
• 100,000 square feet of event space on the basement, ground floor and mezzanine levels.
• 25,000 square feet of retail space on the ground or lobby floor
• 700 parking spaces from the basement through the fourth floor in the towers
• 334 apartments
• 183 hotel rooms
The various ballrooms, meeting rooms, lounges, bars, shops and other amenities, as well as offices, will share the lower levels with the parking.
The parking will be accessed from a pair of ramps on the north side of the building along Mohawk Street – one leading down to the 215 spaces in the basement, and the other leading upstairs.
There are 25 spaces each on the ground and mezzanine floors, 150 across the entire second floor, 85 each in the third and fourth floor interiors, and 115 "open-air" spaces on the third-floor roof in back, which officials plan to screen. A covered roof with solar panels is also under consideration for the rooftop parking. A one-way exit from the basement comes out onto Niagara Square.
The first 288 apartments will take up the fifth through eighth and 12th through 16th floors, with 189 one-bedroom, 63 two-bedroom and 36 three-bedroom units. The apartments are 600 square feet, 1,000 square feet and 1,450 square feet in size, respectively.
The ninth through 11th floors will feature 61 historic hotel rooms on each floor, using the original framework that still remains from the 1920s.
The top two floors will hold larger penthouse apartments, with eight one-bedroom, 20 two-bedroom and 18 three-bedroom units. All are about 50 square feet larger than those on the lower floors.