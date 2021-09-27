Jemal lays out unusual plan for Statler parking

Imagine looping through the historic century-old Statler in your car, weaving up ramps and trying to find a parking space amid the once-decadent hotel floors where cream-of-the-crop guests once danced or slept.

You might even get one by a window from which one of Buffalo's leading luminaries peered out during the Roaring '20s. Or you could park on the third-floor roof, facing the convention center, but next to your apartment.

+6 Renovated Statler to feature 550 apartments, 600 parking spots, hotel After decades of neglect and several years of labor to restore the grandeur of the lower floors, the rest of the Statler is coming back – including part of it as a hotel.

Having trouble envisioning it? So were members of the Buffalo Planning Board – until developer Douglas Jemal's lead architect laid it out on diagrams that showed how traffic would flow through six levels of the grand brick edifice on Niagara Square, alongside its banquet rooms, apartments and even a Turkish bath.

"We’re really getting into the weeds, but it’s fascinating," said Planning Board Vice Chair Cynthia Schwartz, after Julian Looney from Antunovich Associates and Jemal's deputy, Paul Millstein, explained the details of the project.

It's also complex and still evolving, even from just a week ago, with more specifics that became available during the meeting. As of Monday, there's more than 150 fewer apartments than originally envisioned – replaced by 183 hotel rooms and about 100 more parking spaces.

+6 Douglas Jemal seeks city's OK to make downtown highway loop development a reality Washington developer Douglas Jemal is now seeking city approvals for his ambitious plan to construct a new nine-story building with parking and apartments, on a vacant, city-owned lot surrounded by the Skyway loop.