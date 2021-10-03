 Skip to main content
Jemal lands contract to build new SEC HQ in Washington, D.C.
Developer Douglas Jemal gives Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown a tour of improvements to the exterior of the Statler Hotel, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. 

As Douglas Development Corp. continues its parade of new projects in Buffalo, the Washington, D.C.-based firm owned by Douglas Jemal is still taking stock of opportunities in its hometown.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission – which regulates Wall Street and the nation's stock exchanges – announced it will be moving to a new 1.23-million-square-foot office complex that Douglas will be constructing in northeast Washington, starting next year, according to Trepp LLC and local media. The agency will relocate from its longtime home in three buildings known as Station Place near Union Station, where it leases just under 1.3 million square feet.

The 15-year lease for what is being termed Financial Plaza includes a 10-year extension option, as well as purchase options. The new building on New York Avenue in Washington's NoMa neighborhood – north of Massachusetts Avenue – can accommodate 4,500 employees. The lease was formally signed by the U.S. General Services Administration, which manages the federal government's real estate.

