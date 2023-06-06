Developer Douglas Jemal is ready to take the first step toward his redevelopment of the former Simon Electric properties along Ellicott and Oak streets in downtown Buffalo.

Jemal received approval Monday from the city Planning Board to consolidate seven parcels and 1.4 acres of land into a single large property that extends between the two parallel downtown thoroughfares.

Jemal, who acquired the properties from former owner Bert Simon in 2021, plans to transform the vacant or underutilized buildings and parking lots into 250 apartments and 20,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space for stores and restaurants. The project will cross the property lines, so Jemal needed approval to merge them together.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

The properties that are being combined – which comprise what Jemal has dubbed "Simon East – include 357, 367, 375, 379, 383 and 391 Ellicott, plus 264 Oak. They are all already zoned as "mixed-use core district," and will be unified under 357 Ellicott.

"The actual redevelopment plans are still in the concept phase," said Phillips Lytle attorney Lindsey Haubenreich, representing Jemal. " We’re not there yet."

It's the first part of a larger project in what Jemal calls the city's Electric District, which will ultimately include 400 apartments on the Simon properties and another 200 at the adjacent Mohawk Ramp. Besides the Simon Electric properties, the district also includes Iskalo Development Co.'s Electric Tower.

"The project will transform and revitalize underutilized buildings and parking lots into a vibrant live, work, and play environment, and bring new life to Buffalo’s downtown area," Haubenreich wrote in a letter to the board.