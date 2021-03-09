Jemal expresses interest in Buffalo News building; publisher says it's not for sale

Developer Douglas Jemal said Tuesday that he "would be interested" in buying The Buffalo News' office building next to Canalside and converting it into apartments.

But News Publisher Tom Wiley said that the company and its parent, Davenport, Iowa-based Lee Enterprises, are seeking to fill the five-story building, not sell it. Lee bought The News last March from Berkshire Hathaway.

"We're exploring options about how to use the space, but selling the building is not in the cards right now," Wiley said of Jemal's proposal, which the developer expressed to a reporter during an open-house event at Seneca One tower.

Wiley said he asked Jemal to meet with him and tour the building last week, "to help us figure out what to do with the building, which for me is to monetize it." He said the company has brought in other prominent local developers for the same purpose.

But the goal has been only to get advice on how to reuse the empty floors, he added.

"We're not looking to sell it, but I am looking to figure out how we use the space to help the business," Wiley said. "What that means is really up in the air."

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.