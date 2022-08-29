Jemal buys former Dragon Express building on Main

Douglas Jemal has acquired another downtown Main Street property as he pursues his plan to build critical mass of residents and retail space in Buffalo's core.

Jemal bought the three-story former Dragon Express Chinese Buffet restaurant building at 525 Main Street from Christopher M. Shores' Vendome Theater Lofts, paying $774,000 for the 7,800-square-foot building . That's three times the building's assessed value.

That gives the Washington, D.C.-based developer four buildings on Main Street, not including the Hyatt Regency Buffalo hotel that he also owns in the same block, and which he is currently renovating.

"I want to activate the streets," Jemal said. "And the only way to activate it is to put good storefronts and good tenants in. The only way you can get that done is if you have contiguous pieces of property that you’re able to make a difference. One piece is just not going to do it."

The building formerly housed the highly visible but not very active Chinese restaurant, with apartments upstairs. The restaurant is gone, but Jemal said he plans to maintain a commercial or retail use for the ground floor, probably focused around entertainment, as well as residential units upstairs.

In all, between the four Main Street buildings, Jemal said he anticipates about 24 apartments, with ground-floor retail.

"We're not knocking anything down. We're not adding any heights," he said. "We're working within the confines of the structure."

Jemal adds Curtiss Malt House to portfolio after buying Mahoney Building, Century Theater lot Jemal, who put the property under contract two to three weeks ago after spotting it while riding down the street, would not say how much he will pay for the cavernous former warehouse with the saw-tooth front roof line, located at 1100 Niagara, adjacent to the Niagara River. It is currently owned by Giles Kavanagh, through 1100 Niagara Street LLC.

Jemal, who came to Buffalo six years ago to redevelop Seneca One, is also renovating the nearby Statler and the former Simon Electric buildings on Ellicott Street, while expanding and converting the adjacent Mohawk Ramp into a mixed-use complex. He also bought the former Century Theater property on Main and the Casa di Pizza building on East Mohawk Street, and is turning the former Mahoney State Office Building into a boutique hotel.

In all, he's adding more than 1,000 apartments, plus retail and office space, to a concentrated area of downtown as part of a strategy to build momentum.

"It really fits into everything we're doing," he said. "It's all right there in that loop. It's part of the city's initiative to bring downtown back again."

Douglas Jemal agrees to buy Mansion on Delaware following owner's death "It’s a very, very unique, very nice piece of property, and it happens to be very well-run. I felt it fit into the overall hospitality venue that we have created in Buffalo," the developer said.

He's also bought properties elsewhere in the city, including the Mansion on Delaware and the Curtiss Malt House. And he's still looking for more.

"If something comes up, and it's what I'm looking to do, I buy it," said Jemal, who has been on an acquisition spree this year, with seven purchases since Jan. 1, and 11 in the past 12 months.